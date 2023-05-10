Horizon Kinetics - PrairieSky Royalty: The Less Known, Largest Land Company In North America
Summary
- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is the largest private landowner in Canada, with 9.7 million acres of land in western Canada.
- Despite a CAD 5 billion market cap, and CAD 643 million of revenues, PREKF has only 65 employees.
- You’d think this largest land company in North America would be better known.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX:PSK:CA, OTCPK:PREKF)
Texas Pacific Land is not the only superb land company, though it has the important distinction of also being a royalty company. There is a publicly traded, income-paying land and royalty company that parallels TPL and its history, but which has at least 11x greater land area.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is the largest private landowner in Canada, with 9.7 million acres of land in western Canada, about the combined size of New Jersey and Massachusetts. It’s 18.3 million acres, if including royalty interests in Canadian government-owned land.
PrairieSky could easily have been the model for the preceding land return analysis, except that it has been publicly traded as land for only a decade. The land itself had an inception much like TPL’s: in 1881 as a government grant to Canadian Pacific Railways to build a transcontinental railroad. The mineral-titled lands were eventually placed into a new company, Canadian Pacific Oil & Gas Ltd., which through mergers eventually became Encana. It was only in March 2014 that PrairieSky was created to hold the mineral title lands and had its IPO.
On a business model basis, PrairieSky has, like TPL, engaged in a long-term anti-dilutive capital allocation strategy. In TPL’s case, that was enforced by the establishing Trust Agreement; the company couldn’t stray. In PrairieSky’s case, it is a management choice. PrairieSky shares have a 4.6% dividend yield. It could be higher, but the company maintains a low payout ratio so as to have sufficient cash flow to both invest in additional properties and to repurchase shares. Its cash flow is allocated to all three purposes. The results, even in only nine years, have been impressive.
Like TPL’s historical business practice, PrairieSky engages in no direct operating or physical capital investment activity. Third party operators explore and drill, and pay lease rental and royalty fees to the company. Accordingly, despite a CAD 5 billion market cap, and CAD 643 million of revenues, it has only 65 employees. Its free cash flow margin tends toward 80%. Some historical return metrics:
- At its IPO, PrairieSky had a stock market value of CAD2.825 billion and 4 acres per 100 shares. As of March 2023, it has 7.7 acres per 100 shares, so the per-share land content has been growing at a 7.5% annual rate.
- At the beginning of 2014, it had proved and probable reserves, in oil-equivalent terms, of 36 million barrels. Since then, 65 million barrels have been produced on the company’s properties, which is almost twice the original stated reserves. Yet, its current reserves are measured at 67 million barrel. The company has spent substantial sums on property and reserves acquisitions, but the number of barrels per 100 shares has increased from 24 to 28.
Interestingly enough, PrairieSky also has a AAA ESG ranking from MSCI, a #1 Environment & Social score from Institutional Shareholder Services, and was ranked #1 among Global Oil & Gas Producers by Sustainalytics. You’d think this largest land company in North America would be better known.
|
IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURES:
The charts in this material are for illustrative purposes only and are not indicative of what will occur in the future. In general, they are intended to show how investors view performance over differing time periods.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained herein is subject to explanation during a presentation.
Certain of the material herein is intended to portray the general nature of investor communications provided by Horizon Kinetics from time to time to existing clients. None of the investments or strategies referenced should be construed as investment advice and just because one investment is appropriate for one account does not necessarily mean it is appropriate for another. No investments should be made without the analysis of, among other things, an investor’s specific investment objectives, which considers their overall portfolio and any income requirements. The accounts referenced herein pursue an unconstrained strategy – meaning they are not limited by capitalization, geographic region, or investment techniques. They generally primarily seek capital appreciation with a secondary objective of income.
Note that indices are unmanaged, and the figures shown herein do not reflect any investment management fee or transaction costs. Investors cannot directly invest in an index. References to market or composite indices or other measures of relative market performance (a “Benchmark”) over a specific period are provided for your information only. Reference to a Benchmark may not reflect the manner in which a portfolio is constructed in relation to expected or achieved returns, portfolio guidelines, correlation, concentrations, volatility or tracking error targets, all of which are subject to change over time.
This material references cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin. Horizon Kinetics’ subsidiaries manage products that seek to provide exposure to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The value of bitcoins is determined by the supply of and demand for bitcoins in the global market for the trading of bitcoins, which consists of transactions on electronic bitcoin exchanges (“Bitcoin Exchanges”). Pricing on Bitcoin Exchanges and other venues can be volatile and can adversely affect the value of the bitcoin. Currently, there is relatively small use of bitcoins in the retail and commercial marketplace in comparison to the relatively large use of bitcoins by speculators, thus contributing to price volatility that could adversely affect a portfolio’s direct or indirect investments in bitcoin. Bitcoin transactions are irrevocable, and stolen or incorrectly transferred bitcoins may be irretrievable. As a result, any incorrectly executed bitcoin transactions could adversely affect the value of a portfolio’s direct or indirect investment in bitcoin. Only investors who can appreciate the risks associated with an investment should invest in cryptocurrencies or products that offer cryptocurrency exposure. As with all investments, investors should consult with their investment, legal and tax professionals before investing, as you may lose money.
The S&P 500 Index (“SPX”) is a broad-based index widely considered as a proxy for overall market performance. It is the property of Standard & Poor’s ®.
This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to invest. Opinions and estimates offered constitute the judgment of Horizon Kinetics LLC (“Horizon Kinetics”) and are subject to change without notice, as are statements of financial market trends, which are based on current market conditions. Under no circumstances does the information contained within represent a recommendation to buy, hold or sell any security, and it should not be assumed that the securities transactions or holdings discussed were or will prove to be profitable.
Subsidiaries of Horizon Kinetics LLC manage separate accounts and pooled products that may hold certain of the individual securities mentioned herein. For more information on Horizon Kinetics, you may visit our website at www.horizonkinetics.com. The Core Value and Small Cap separate account strategies are managed by Horizon Asset Management LLC.
Not all investors will experience the same holdings, returns or weightings as the corresponding composite. No part of the research analysts’ compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed by the research analysts in this report.
No part of this material may be copied, photocopied, or duplicated in any form, by any means, or redistributed without Horizon Kinetics’ prior written consent.
©2023 Horizon Kinetics LLC ® All rights reserved
