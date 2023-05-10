Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 9:30 PM ETBioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.12K Followers

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Troy Wichterman - CFO

Michael Rice - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Johnson - Stephens Inc.

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital Markets

Chad Wiatrowski - TD Cowen

Carl Byrnes - Northland Capital Markets

Yuan Zhi - B. Riley Securities

Paul Knight - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Hello. My name is Mallory, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q1 2023 BioLife Solutions, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Troy Wichterman, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Troy Wichterman

Thank you, Mallory. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on today's call is Mike Rice, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results and operational highlights for the first quarter of 2023, which is available at biolifesolutions.com. As a reminder, during this call, we will make certain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that affect the company's business and that qualify as forward-looking statements, I refer you to our periodic reports and other public filings filed with the SEC. Company projections and forward-looking statements are based on factors that are subject to change, and therefore, these statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company assumes no obligation to update any projections or forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

During this call, we will speak

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.