AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 9:33 PM ETAvePoint, Inc. (AVPT)
AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Arestia - Vice President of Investor Relations

Tianyi Jiang - Chief Executive Officer

James Caci - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chirag Ved - Evercore ISI

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Jason Ader - William Blair

Nehal Chokshi - Northland

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the AvePoint Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] after today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jamie Arestia, Vice President Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jamie Arestia

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to AvePoint’s first quarter 2023 earnings call. With me on the call this afternoon is Dr. TJ Jiang, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Caci, Chief Financial Officer. After preliminary remarks, we will open the call for a question and answer session.

Please note that this call will include Forward-Looking Statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. We encourage you to review the safe harbor statements contained in our press release for a more complete description. All material in the webcast is the sole property and copyright of AvePoint with all rights reserved.

Please note, this presentation describes certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, which are not measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP measures are presented in this presentation as we believe they provide investors with the means of evaluating and understanding how management evaluates the Company’s operating performance.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for or superior

