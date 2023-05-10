Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GAN Limited (GAN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 9:33 PM ETGAN Limited (GAN)
GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Shore - Vice President of Investor Relations

Dermot Smurfit - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Chang - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig Hallum Capital Group

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to GAN Limited First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be provided at that time.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Robert Shore. Robert, you may begin.

Robert Shore

Thanks Morgan, and good afternoon everyone. GAN's first quarter 2023 earnings release was issued today after the market closed and is posted on the company's website at gan.com. With me today are Dermot Smurfit, President and CEO; and Brian Chang, Interim CFO.

I’d like to remind our audience today that we may make forward-looking statements on the call, which are protected under Safe Harbor afforded by the Federal Securities laws, and in each case are qualified by the forward-looking disclaimers contained in our earnings release. Please refer to our filings with the SEC to understand how we calculate any of the metrics discussed in today’s call.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to our CEO, Dermot Smurfit. Dermot, go ahead please.

Dermot Smurfit

Thank you, Bobby, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm happy to update the market today that our iGaming exclusivity in the U. S. for FanDuel Group has now been extended on a rolling basis following the operation of the initial exclusivity period in the first quarter.

We believe this has been an overhang of uncertainty and I'd like to thank the executives at FanDuel

