Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 9:37 PM ETDanimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR)
Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Palczynski - IR

Stephen Croskrey - CEO & Chairman

Michael Hajost - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Estok - Jefferies

Thomas Boyes - TD Cowen

Jonathan Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Charles Neivert - Piper Sandler & Co.

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Danimer Scientific 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 10 2023. I would now like to turn the presentation over to Mr. James Palczynski, the Company's Investor Relations representative.

James Palczynski

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon to everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Danimer Scientific's 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. Leading the call today is Steve Croskrey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Hajost, Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to note that there is a slide deck that accompanies today's discussion, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at danimerscientific.com. I'll call your attention to the company's safe harbor language, which is published in our SEC filings and on Slide 2 of the presentation I just referenced.

On today's call, we may discuss forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future results of operations, including margins, profitability, capacity, production, customer programs and market demand levels. Actual results could differ materially from what is expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Today's presentation also includes references to non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of SEC Regulation G. We believe

