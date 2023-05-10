Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 9:54 PM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.12K Followers

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Gentzkow - Vice President of Investor Relations

Ric Fulop - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Jason Cole - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Palm - Craig Hallum

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Desktop Metals First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Jay Gentzkow, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, and you may proceed, sir.

Jay Gentzkow

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. With me today are Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal; and Jason Cole, CFO of Desktop Metal. Please note, our financial results, press release and presentation slides referred to on this call are available under the Events & Presentations section of our Investor Relations website. This call is also being webcast live with a link at the same site. The webcast and accompanying slides will be available for replay for 12 months following this call. The content of today's call is the property of desktop metal. It cannot be reproduced or transcribed without our prior consent.

Before we begin, I'll refer you to our Safe Harbor disclaimer on Slide 3 of the presentation. Today's call will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect desktop metals views and expectations only as of today, May 10, 2023, and actual results may vary materially based on a number of risks and uncertainties. For more information about the risks that may impact desktop metals business and financial results, please refer to the Risk Factors section on Form 10-Q filed this afternoon in addition to the company's other filings with the SEC. We

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.