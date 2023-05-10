Community Healthcare's Gravy Train Has A Finite Shelf Life
Summary
- NAV premiums facilitate accretive equity issuance.
- Such issuance should be taken advantage of, but it is not a sustainable source of growth.
- CHCT relies on its NAV premium to grow.
The primary goal and challenge of business is to turn $1.00 into more than $1. One could judge the merits of a business by how much bigger of a sum it can turn the dollar into.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) has never had to face this challenge. It has been given an extraordinarily low bar in which it merely has to turn $1.20-$1.50 into more than a dollar. I can’t really fault the company for this. The gravy train was boarding and they merely went for the ride. However, the lack of challenges the company has had to face does seem to have taken a toll on operating efficiency and if the easy money stops flowing, investors are in for some serious hurt.
Equity issuance at huge premiums to NAV
Historically, REITs tend to trade around net asset value (NAV). They have spent much of modern history in the band between 95% and 105% of NAV. Today, most REITs trade at a substantial discount to NAV as the REIT market is out of favor.
CHCT stock has a rather unique position as it has consistently traded at a large to enormous premium to NAV.
Today, CHCT sits at 125% of NAV which is still high, but at times the market price has reached double NAV. When trading at such an extreme premium there is only one rational thing for a company to do: Issue equity.
CHCT’s management was awake and not stupid so they did just that.
The share count soared.
Unlike equity issued at a discount, this issuance is remarkably accretive. When stock is issued at 150% of NAV all they have to do is turn $1.50 into $1.00 to make it FFO/share neutral. Anything better than a 33% loss is accretive.
That is easy. Simply use the equity to buy properties anywhere in the vicinity of fair value and it is accretive full cycle. CHCT did precisely that.
The market provided the opportunity and CHCT capitalized. CHCT’s actions, given the circumstances, were financially correct.
What I have a bit more trouble understanding is why the market is providing such excessive funding. CHCT’s stock is trading at a 6.95% implied cap rate.
The properties CHCT buys are trading at 9.25% to 10.25% cap rates as discussed on the 1Q23 conference call by now CEO David Dupuy.
I think it is a significant mistake to buy CHCT stock at these prices when one could buy the same properties at a 300 basis point better cap rate.
With that in mind, I see 2 main problems with CHCT as an investment:
- High risk business model
- Excessive G&A dilutes earnings
The sorts of properties CHCT owns are high risk, high reward type of propositions. Many of the tenants are of questionable credit and the locations are far from tier 1.
There are very few REITs that own property in the markets that CHCT has.
I think investing in Nebraska, Alabama of Oklahoma real estate can be very viable, but generally one would get a higher cap rate for buying in more rural locations.
Genesis is CHCT’s 3rd largest tenant at 4.1% of revenues.
Note that this Genesis is an Australian domiciled company and a different company than the Genesis that Omega Healthcare (OHI) has been struggling with for years. That said, CCC- with a negative outlook is a rough credit rating for Genesis Care PTY.
CHCT has quite a few small tenants as well and does not disclose the EBITDARM coverage ratios of their portfolio as the other healthcare REITs do.
Healthcare is tough right now. Almost all of the healthcare REITs have experienced some sort of tenant issues. The difference here is that investors are not getting paid to take that risk because CHCT trades at such a high multiple.
Gravy train facilitates excess
When capital is tight, companies tend to tighten their belts and find efficiencies. This has been particularly evident in 2023 as tech companies engage in widespread layoffs. We have seen similar efforts across the REIT spectrum as investors have been more watchful of G&A budgets.
CHCT has not felt the capital pinch yet as it is still able to issue at such an impressive premium to NAV. Years of excess capital seem to have impacted corporate culture as G&A is getting quite bloated.
Usually, when companies grow, G&A will decline as a percentage of revenues. The overhead gets spread over a larger base which allows efficiently run REITs to have G&A be about 5%-7% of revenue. CHCT’s G&A, however, has increased continuously.
Some of the increase could be attributed to the company growing, but what makes this concerning is that G&A has actually gone up as a percentage of revenue.
The spike in the last quarter is due to the unfortunate death of CHCT’s former CEO which triggered vesting of nearly $12 million of stock awards. Even without this one-time event, however, you can see that G&A as a percent of revenue has gotten a bit out of control.
CHCT follows in the footsteps of tech companies as it provides much of its executive compensation in the form of stock.
Their accounting adds back the stock comp to AFFO which results in AFFO being substantially higher than what I would consider true earnings.
Even if we exclude the one-time event related to the former CEO, AFFO/share should be $.0.52 rather than the reported $0.62. That means CHCT’s actual multiple is even higher than the already high reported multiple.
Finite life of using premium share price to grow
Market share price is a factor that is almost entirely outside a company’s control. This makes it a dangerous attribute on which to base a growth strategy. Sure, if CHCT continues to trade above 120% of NAV they can use this fresh capital to grow and I believe they can turn that $1.20 into more than $1.00.
But what happens when the shares no longer trade at a premium?
Without the market gifting irrationally cheap capital, the growth disappears. I don’t think operations at CHCT are efficient enough to continue growing if they had to issue equity at NAV or below NAV.
The bottom line
There are simply better ways to invest in healthcare than CHCT. Peer REITs have similar property and tenant exposure, but provide much higher dividend and cashflow yields.
I am not opposed to the business model of buying high cap rate properties in secondary and tertiary markets, but for that sort of investment I would want a 10% cap rate, not the 6.95% implied cap rate at which CHCT trades.
If CHCT can trim costs and market price gets about 40% lower relative to AFFO, I would consider buying shares.
