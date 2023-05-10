Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 10:01 PM ETLantronix, Inc. (LTRX)
Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Adams - Head, Corporate Development & IR

Paul Pickle - President, CEO

Jeremy Whitaker - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Walkley - Canaccord Genuity

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street

Ryan Koontz - Needham

Scott Searle - Roth Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Lantronix Third Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rob Adams. Please go ahead.

Rob Adams

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining for the third quarter fiscal 2023 conference call. Joining us today are Paul Pickle, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeremy Whitaker, our Chief Financial Officer. A live and archived webcast of today’s call will be available on the company’s website. In addition, you can find the call and details for the phone replay in today’s earnings release.

During this call, management may make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. We encourage you to review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in the earnings release, which was furnished to the SEC today and is available on our website and in the company’s SEC filings such as its 10-K and its 10-Qs. Lantronix undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Please refer to the news release and the financial information in the Investor Relations section of our website for additional details that will supplement management’s commentary.

Furthermore, during the call, the company will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. Today’s earnings release which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website, describes the differences between our

