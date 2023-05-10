Bim/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) does have strong growth, a good market niche that will be in demand, and runway to keep expanding and gaining market share.

Unfortunately, they're also heavily reliant on debt and share float dilution in order to expand and pay their dividend. That's a sign that puts up an immediate red flag for me as far as investing into a company. I want dividends, but I also want a strong company so my capital is more likely to appreciate. USAC doesn't really fit that bill because of the debt reliance.

As we look toward a potential slowdown in the economy, and thus potentially depressed oil pricing, their niche, which may be a strength normally could end up being a liability. The lion's share of their money is from one segment, and that can leave them vulnerable in this climate - especially with big debt and dividend promises hanging over them.

Let's get into it, and I'll present the strengths and weaknesses of the company so you can get a better idea of whether you're interested or not.

Company Overview

USA Compression is a third-party provider of mission-critical compression services to customers across the oil & gas industry and can be categorized as an oilfield services provider in the midstream market. The company provides a variety of compression services including gas compression, gas lift, and station services. USA Compression’s equipment provides the means by which customers are able to move natural gas through the domestic pipeline system. They are one of the largest independent providers in the United States. In addition to natural gas compression services, the company also provides specialized compression applications aiding in the production of crude oil.

The company is primarily focused on large-horsepower applications and employs a highly-trained workforce of field technicians and engineers who maintain the equipment for uninterrupted operation. Almost all of the company’s revenue comes from contract operations and the company. Safety is a high priority at USA Compression as they maintain a commitment to a safe operating environment throughout their operations.

USA Compression operates throughout many of the prolific producing areas in the U.S., and over the past decade or so has focused its operations and capital in a number of unconventional resource plays, including shales and other tight crude oil and natural gas plays. Some of the major areas that the company operates in are Utica and Marcellus Shale, Permian and Delaware Basins, Eagle Ford Shale, Fayetteville Shale, Woodford Shale, Barnett Shale, and Haynesville Shale. The demand for compression services is obviously driven by domestic production so the company focuses on areas of attractive production growth.

Operations

USA Compression provides natural gas compression services that are used to transport natural gas. Compression is often used to get natural gas from low-pressure wells to gathering systems, and to maintain production as reservoir pressure declines. Natural gas compression services are also used to get the commodity into and out of storage and processing facilities.

Compression

Natural gas compression is a mechanical process whereby natural gas is compressed to a smaller volume, resulting in higher pressure. Natural gas compression is required throughout all stages of the value chain- including production at the wellhead, gathering, treating and processing, and transportation and storage. USA Compression’s fleet of equipment is typically installed in applications in and around gathering, processing, and treating facilities.

Gas Lift

Gas lift is an artificial process for lifting oil and gas wells that have insufficient reservoir pressure to produce the well. The process involves injecting gas through the drill string to aerate the fluid to reduce its density – the formation pressure is then able to lift the oil column and forces fluid out of the wellbore. USA Compression has a slew of gas lift packages that are designed for higher volume customers.

Station Services

One of the highest priorities for any natural gas producer, processor, gatherer, or transporter is to deliver gas to the market as quickly as possible. USA Compression deploys a complete compressor station on-site for customers. The company offers a turnkey solution for compression needs.

Revenue

Data by YCharts

USAC Contract Operations Segment (Financial Modeling Prep)

USAC Retail Parts and Service Segment (Financial Modelling Prep, modelled by author)

The company is showing exactly what we want to see with that "upwards and to the right" revenue curve, indicating sustained growth over time. That's not always something we find in the oilfield, especially good dividend payers.

Also it's clear the Contracts segment makes up the lion's share of their income - this is the segment that contracts out all of their energy transportation equipment. In this environment, not having additional sources of income could be a potentially dangerous liability to USAC.

Dividend

Data by YCharts

A review of USAC's financials shows the big issue with this company - they rob Peter to pay Paul. They have decent free cash flow, but they don't really have the earnings to pay this dividend consistently, which is reflected in the high payout ratios.

Data by YCharts

Over time, in order to pay this dividend and continue CapEx, they've been diluting their share float and leveraging debt and show no signs of stopping.

In their latest conference call they made very little reference to paying down their debt. They mentioned their commitment to improving leverage metrics through continued capital discipline and contract pricing improvements. They also entered into a fixed-rate interest rate swap to mitigate exposure to rising interest rates. While this is commendable, it's a lot of talk with little action to show on the "capital discipline" front.

Perhaps they will turn themselves around, but as of right now their path is one which will paint themselves into a corner on the debt front - and frequently ends with a dividend cut.

Industry Positioning

The company largely focuses on compression services that serve infrastructure installations, including centralized natural gas gathering systems and processing facilities but shows flexibility in the expansion of areas of operation based on customer demands.

With so many applications in the production process, compression services are needed in horizontal crude oil wells as well as natural gas plays. This gives the company flexibility to target markets most profitable – whether it’s crude oil or natural gas.

With a majority of revenue coming from contract operations in the midstream market, investors should expect the company to continue to meet or exceed revenue and growth expectations over the long-term. The company’s financial performance continues to improve with increased demand-driven pricing for compression services.

While the company certainly has vulnerabilities as a service provider, crude oil prices look to remain at levels sustainable for continued new drilling activity, positioning USA Compression to continue to expand services for new market verticals and geographic areas based on customer demand.

While being in the midstream market does provide certain levels of protection from commodity price swings, being a service provider in a niche market presents worries for investors.

Compression services in the oilfield are absolutely not going away and the company will have service demand without a doubt. However, the company is heavily reliant on the natural gas market and while overall expectations of the natural gas market in coming years are overall extremely bullish, there are a number of factors that could change that drastically. A prime example is the policy recently implemented in the state of New York banning natural gas appliances in new buildings starting in a couple of years.

Conclusion

The company has shown a commitment to flexibility and capitalizing on measured growth opportunities. Company leadership appears to be forward-thinking and the company’s services can be utilized in so many varieties in the drilling process.

While the services provided by USA Compression are mission-critical throughout the oil & gas drilling process, vulnerabilities do exist with a reliance on the natural gas market. Such heavy integration into one segment can be excellent in obtaining market share, but when that segment faces a potential downturn (like we may see with energy pricing), then there's an issue. At the very least, growth will be heavily hampered.

The downside risk here is their reliance on continued access to debt and share float dilution. The former will have higher interest rates, at least in the mid-term, and will stunt their immediate growth most likely for 2023 and 2024, given how heavily reliant they are on it. And the latter will continue to take money out of the pockets of shareholders with impunity.

Unfortunately, given their current situation with debt and the share float, I can't give this one a buy. Most people want this for the dividend, and I know my readers are interested in dividend payers that have the potential for capital appreciation and this stock does not meet that criteria. The dividend could easily be in jeopardy in a recessionary environment. I'd say hold it if you have it because it's not necessarily a bad company, but there are better choices for someone looking to buy a consistent dividend payer.

Now, that being said, if you're interested in the long-term prospects of the company without a worry about dividend payments, then I think they're fairly bullish. If you want this one, then wait a little while and let the pricing sink back down into the mid-teens.

