Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 10:15 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.12K Followers

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Toth - Investor Relations

Jeffrey Green - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Blake Grayson - Chief Financial Officer

Laura Schenkein - Executive Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Shyam Patil - Susquehanna

Justin Patterson - KeyBanc

Vasily Karasyov - Cannonball Research

Youssef Squali - Truist Securities

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Tim Nollen - Macquarie

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to The Trade Desk First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Chris Toth. You may begin.

Chris Toth

Thank you, operator. Hello and good day to everyone. Welcome to The Trade Desk first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today are Founder and CEO, Jeff Green; Chief Financial Officer, Blake Grayson; and Executive Vice President of Finance, Laura Schenkein. A copy of our earnings press release can be found on our website at thetradedesk.com in the Investor Relations section.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that except for historical information, some of the discussion and our responses in Q&A may contain forward-looking statements which are dependent upon certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Actual results may vary significantly and we expressly assume no obligations to update any of our forward-looking statements. Should any of our beliefs or assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual financial results could differ materially from our projections or those implied by these forward-looking statements. I encourage you to refer to the risk factors referenced in our press release and included in our most recent SEC filings. In addition to reporting our GAAP financial results, we present supplemental non-GAAP financial data. A

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.