Ahead of earnings, I took a bullish view on Toast (NYSE:TOST). The company just posted great results and upped its guidance, and it remains one of my favorite growth stocks.

Q1 Earnings

For Q1, TOST saw revenue soar 53% to $819 million. That easily surpassed analyst estimates of $763 million. Notably, revenue growth accelerated from its Q4 pace of 50%. Subscription revenue rose 70% to $107 million, while fintech gross profits jumped 65% to $150 million.

TOST’s annual recurring run-rate [ARR] jumped 55% to $987 million. This metric is its annualized subscription revenue and its fintech gross profit, excluding Toast Capital. Subscription ARR rose 60% to $484 million, while payments ARR climbed 51% to $503 million.

Gross payment volume (GPV) climbed 50% to $26.7 billion. TOST’s net take rate increased to 56 basis points, while other fintech products added 10 basis points. Toast Capital contributed $26 million of gross profit in the quarter and had $170 million in originations.

SaaS ARPU rose 16% year over year and 3% sequentially. The percentage of locations using 6 or more TOST products rose to 42%, versus 36% a year ago.

Company Presentation

On its earnings call, CFO Elena Gomez said:

“Looking specifically at SaaS ARPU, it increased nearly 60% since the end of 2020, as we expanded from a point-of-sale offering to an integrated platform and shifted to selling the product on a platform basis. At the same time, we ramped several key new products, all of which led to landing much higher ARPU at booking. In addition, as [CEO] Chris [Comparato] discussed, as we develop our upsell motion, we have become more sophisticated about optimizing the mix of products to land the booking. Our upsell team allows us to be more nimble about what we sell upfront and how we grow with customers over time, ensuring we phase in products at the right time for different customers. The investments we're making to expand across the TAM, coupled with adding products and features that are unique to restaurants underpin our 2 strategic growth vectors, locations and ARPU. "The combination of these 2 are key to driving total ARR as we further penetrate the $55 billion market opportunity. We expect there will be a balance between the 2 of these in any given year and as we comp against the step-up in ARPU growth, we anticipate more moderate ARPU growth in 2023. We remain incredibly confident in the large and growing long-term SaaS ARPU opportunity as we continuously refine both our new business and upsell motions and further differentiate ourselves through ongoing product innovation. At over $2,000 of ARPU for the full featured product, Toast Tables is a great example of our ability to expand the ARPU opportunity and address more of our restaurants' tech spend.”

Notably, Toast Tables is one the company’s newer product innovations. It is reservation and waitlist management solution that was in beta stage just a year ago. The company said the offering powered 450,000 unique bookings in March and is currently deployed in thousands of restaurant locations.

The company added over 5,500 new net locations in the quarter. That brought its total to 85,000 locations, up 40% year over year.

Gross profit rose 87% to $189 million from $101 million a year ago. TOST has seen it gross profits grow faster than its revenue and ARR the past three quarters, showing solid signs of the business beginning to leverage its scale.

In a similar vein, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of -$17 million compared to -$45 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved from -8.4% to -2.1%.

Adjusted EPS came in at -16 cents. That was just ahead of analyst expectation of -17 cents.

The company has a net cash outflow of -$65 million. It had $950 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and no debt. This leaves it plenty of runway to continue to focus on growing and scaling out its business.

Overall, the quarter itself from TOST was very good. Almost all the metrics you’d look at were strong: ARR growth, location adds, GPV, take-rate, ARPU, margins, etc. I also really like the leverage you are starting to see inflect in the business.

Outlook

Looking ahead, TOST forecast Q2 revenue to be between $920- 950 million. Meanwhile, it is looking for adjusted EBITDA to fall in a range between -$10 million and $10 million. Analysts were looking for revenue of $935 million. The new EBITDA guidance reflects a 150 basis sequential margin improvement at the midpoint.

For the full year, the company raised its full-year revenue guidance by 4% at the midpoint. It now expects revenue of between $3.71-3.8 billion versus prior guidance of $3.57-3.66 billion.

TOST also raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook. The company is calling for full-year adjusted EBITDA to come in between -$10 million to $10 million. This is up from a previous forecast calling for adjusted EBITDA of between -$30 million to - $10 million.

The company expects that its net take rate with be in the low 50 basis points in the near term. It also expects GPV growth to moderate over the balance of the year, as the year-over-year benefit comparison due to Omicron wanes.

Discussing the outlook for the rest of the year, CFO Elena Gomez said:

“On the top line, you see the momentum and the strong start to the year. And Aman and Chris sort of touched on not only the rep tenure and flywheel markets and how those are progressing. We also are seeing solid GPV trends ahead of our expectations in Q1 and then in April in line with what we typically see. So when you kind of put that together and then you factor in a little bit of the macro backdrop, and then you look at the expense line, look, we've continued to deliver on adjusted EBITDA margin improvement. "Like I said on the script, 5 quarters in a row, that discipline is going to continue for the balance of the year. And you'll see OpEx moderate as the year goes on. So we're going to lean into the investments where we have high conviction and where we feel like there's going to be a strong return and then we'll scale back investments if they do not meet the hurdles of high ROI. So we are being very cautious and targeted in our investments, and that's what you'll see throughout the year.”

The outlook from TOST was also strong. The company raised both revenue and EBITDA guidance for the year, while Q2 expectations were in line and look beatable. The company did take a more cautious tone on take rate and GPV growth, but given the current macro environment, that is understandable.

Conclusion

The firm I previously worked for was an early investor in TOST, years before it went public. The leaps the company has made in a short span is pretty astounding, as at the time we invested one of its main selling points was that its POS ran on Android devices so it was cheaper than iOS devices. Today, the company has the best restaurant POS and management platform in the business, and its continued innovation in the space is remarkable. Huge kudos to the management team and their vision.

Barring a major recession, I still think the bar TOST has set for this year is pretty easy for them to jump over. The restaurant business is still performing well, and higher restaurant prices help TOST given its part in the payment processing side of the business. At the same time, the company’s new products are helping them upsell to existing customers and increase ARPU. Toast Tables is off to a good start and looks like another product winner.

Meanwhile, the company is still winning new business, and has a long runway in what is a huge market. It’s also begun to place a few seeds in international markets, although the U.S. market is so huge, international expansion won’t be a focus for a long time.

Overall, I still think TOST stock has upside to $25 or more in the near term (an under 11x multiple of its subscription and net fintech revenue) and that it is one the best growth names out there. In a go-go growth market, the stock would be much higher, but I’m not expecting the market to go back to that type of market in the near term.