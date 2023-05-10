Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 10:23 PM ETPurple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)
Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cody McAlester - Investor Relations Vice President, ICR

Rob DeMartini - Chief Executive Officer

Bennett Nussbaum - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer.

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Bob Griffin - Raymond James

Matt Koranda - ROTH Capital

Keith Hughes - Truist

Atul Maheswari - UBS

Curtis Nagle - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Purple Innovation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Cody McAlester of ICR. Please go ahead.

Cody McAlester

Thank you for joining Purple Innovation's first quarter 2023 earnings call. A copy of our earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of Purple's website at www.purple.com. I would like to remind you that certain statements we will make in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Purple Innovation's judgment and analysis only as of today and actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting the company's business. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For a more thorough discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements to be made in this conference call and webcast, we refer you to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements included in our first quarter 2022 earnings release, which was furnished to the SEC today on Form 8-K; as well as our filings with the SEC referenced in that disclaimer. We do not undertake any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a

