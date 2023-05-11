2 High-Yield Stocks On Sale Whether Recession Begins Or Not

AlpamayoPhoto

We love when our favorite stocks go on sale. It gives us an opportunity to invest more capital at lower prices. This is what is necessary to earn substantial yields in the long term. It is natural for investors to cringe when the stock they own falls in price. But when the investment thesis is intact, lower prices should be welcomed.

This is why we always have a measure of cash available in our portfolio to take advantage of stock price volatility. Our primary strategy is to dollar cost average into our positions which is to buy portions of our target allocation over time. This permits us to take advantage of lower prices should they continue to drift lower.

The trick is determining the investment thesis and fair entry price to start a position. Here, we are highlighting two such stocks that we have positions in. Both of these picks are consumer staple stocks. The reason being is that we believe there is a significant probability of a recession in development.

Data by YCharts

These picks are two stocks that we like to own no matter if there is a recession or not. But if there is, consumer staples like these are expected to fare better in maintaining earnings. In addition, they offer attractive yields that we expect are safely covered. This provides us with cash flow even if we experience a downturn in price. Because we believe these stocks are on sale, we think they provide a relative margin of safety. These are characteristics that we like in today's macro environment.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Our first pick on sale is Walgreens. Walgreens is a prescription drug and retail store company. The company primarily focuses on personal care, beauty, and health products. During the past 10 years, share price has depreciated considerably, falling from $50 to $31.

Data by YCharts

Earnings per share, however, have remained relatively even with the exception of the pandemic shutdowns and the current year. The current earnings loss is due to a $6.5 billion pre-tax charge related to opioid litigation and claims. Operating income has also been suffering from lower demand for COVID-19 vaccinations as the pandemic is officially ending.

Data by YCharts

WBA has been experiencing slower growth and lower margins in its retail business. Year over year, gross margin fell from 22.8% to 20.2%. This is primarily driven by a decline in U.S. retail gross margins from 23.4% to 21.1%. The company is pursuing growth by expanding its healthcare business. Revenues for the segment have tripled over the past year. During that span, operating margin for the US Healthcare segment improved from -40.2% to -28.9%. This segment is expected to grow from 2% of sales to 12% in the near term. Management has a 2023 full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $4.45 to $4.65 which is an earnings yield of about 14%.

Seeking Alpha provides WBA with strong valuation and profitability grades. Notably, shares trade at a low price to sales ratio of 0.2 and forward book value of 0.97, both well below sector median.

WBA Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The issue with WBA is anemic growth. Cash flow estimates are negative for the year ahead, but analysts expect cash flows to recover in following years. FAST Graphs provides a look at the company's adjusted operating earnings, a non-GAAP measure. WBA has an adjusted earnings yield of 14.89%. Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings to decline by 10% in 2023 and then increase by 6% in 2024 and 8% in 2025. Earnings during the 2008 recession were relatively stable and declines in share price were mostly a function of a price multiple re-rating.

FAST Graphs

Overall, analysts have a solid track record with a 92% on-target forecast on a 1 year time frame and 83% on-target forecast on a 2 year time frame. The only misses since 2011 are during the years impacted by the pandemic. WBA offers a margin of safety due to these low valuations and consistent estimates that could be significantly inaccurate and still result in positive earnings growth.

FAST Graphs

WBA offers a high forward dividend yield of 6.11%. If maintained, this is an attractive yield to pay us to wait out temporary share price weakness that may result from further declines to growth or impacts of recession. Seeking Alpha provides WBA with a solid dividend safety grade of B-, supported by an adjusted earnings payout ratio of 37.95%.

Seeking Alpha

The cash payout ratio is somewhat alarming at 76.6% but this is a recent bump due to impaired cash flows that are expected to recover.

Data by YCharts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

Our second pick on sale is British American Tobacco. BTI is one of the largest multinational tobacco products companies globally. In addition to traditional tobacco products, the company also develops and markets tobacco and nicotine alternatives. Over the past 10 years the stock price has moved down from $58 a share to $35.

Data by YCharts

Earnings have remained relatively flat with the exception of an anomaly in 2017. During the last quarter, adjusted EPS increased by 10.2% YoY on a constant currency basis. For 2023, the company is guiding for single digit earnings per share growth.

Data by YCharts

The company faces the same headwinds as the rest of the tobacco industry which includes increased regulation and decreased demand due to health conscientiousness. A tradeoff of these disadvantages is that the company benefits from a wide moat as a result of consumer brand loyalty and extremely limited barriers of entry for new competition. BTI is turning focus toward next-generation products to secure future market share. The company markets the leading vaping product, Vuse, as well as the modified risk heated tobacco product Glo. Management has a target of GBP 5 billion of revenue from next generation products over the next 2 years.

Seeking Alpha provides BTI with strong grades for valuation and profitability. Growth is subpar due to the industry challenges the company faces. BTI has a price to cash flow of 6.27 which is superior to the sector median.

BTI Grades (Seeking Alpha)

From the data provided by FAST graphs, BTI has an adjusted operating earnings yield of 13.2%. Earnings were robust through the 2008 recession with most of share price weakness a result of price multiple re-rating. Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings growth of 5%, 7%, and 8%, for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

FAST Graphs

Analysts have a decent track record of estimating company adjusted earnings. Since 2011, estimates have be on target 83% of the time over a 1 year time-frame and 92% of the time over a 2 year time-frame. BTI offers a margin of safety due to these low valuations and consistent estimates that could be significantly inaccurate and still result in positive earnings growth.

FAST Graphs

BTI offers a high forward dividend yield of 8.06%. If maintained, this is an attractive yield to pay us to wait out temporary share price weakness that may result from impacts of recession. Seeking Alpha provides BTI with a subpar dividend safety grade of C-. This rating is impacted by volatility in the dividend payment as a result of currency exchange rates. The company has maintained or raised the dividend in GBP for 22 consecutive years.

BTI (Seeking Alpha)

The company typically sports above average dividend payout ratios. The payout ratio of 73.7% is in-line with trend while the cash dividend payout ratio is lower than usual at 50.4%. According to the data available, dramatic developments would be required to lead to a dividend cut.

Data by YCharts

Summary

Time will tell if we experience a recession in the U.S. over the coming year. We believe that is a likely outcome. Regardless, two of our defensive holdings offer a margin of safety and are trading near the lowest valuations in years. WBA and BTI both face growth challenges for similar but unrelated reasons and they are both in the process of rebranding the products and services that they offer.

We are attracted to something that they both offer to investors: a high dividend yield. Each company has maintained or grown its dividend for more than 20 consecutive years. Payout ratios are currently sustainable for their yields of 6.11% and 8.06%. These stocks are on sale and we're going shopping.