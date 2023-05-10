Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

The bullish argument for the NASDAQ Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) over recent years has rested on the strong earnings potential of the tech sector, which has been thought to justify extreme earnings multiples. However, while reported earnings have held up over the past year, free cash flows are down 20% over this period, falling to their lowest level since 2020, and putting the price-to-free cash flow ratio at 35x.

While the decline in free cash flows has largely been driven by surging capital investment, operating cash flows are also declining due to rising operating costs. The decline in free cash flows and rise in debt has resulted in a surge in leverage in the tech sector. With sales growth facing downside risks from a potential recession, the outlook for the QQQ looks much more like it did in 2007 than it did in 1997.

Capex Boom Is Driving Down Free Cash Flows And Driving Up Debt

Despite QQQ sales rising by 9% over the past year, rising costs are undermining profit margins. Operating expenses rose 12.9% over the past year, which was enough to drive operating cash flow growth into negative territory. Undeterred by falling operating cash flows, corporate managers have embarked on an extremely aggressive capex boom, with capital expenditure rising to a two-decade high of 9% of sales, and 44% of operating cash flows.

QQQ Operating And Free Cash Flow (Bloomberg)

As I argued in 'QQQ: Borrowing From The Future' the 2020-2021 boom driven by dramatic increase in transfer payments and restrictions on the kind of spending that consumers have been able to engage in has reversed. This has had the effect of raising the price-to-free cash flow ratio to 35x, just a few percentage points below the 2021 peak.

The decline in free cash flows has begun to take its toll on the QQQ's balance sheet. The ratio of current assets over current liabilities has fallen to a record low of 1.4x. The ratio of cash and short-term investments, meanwhile, has fallen to just 0.68x.

QQQ Cash and ST Investments / Current Liabilities (Bloomberg)

Rising debt, falling free cash flows, and rising interest rates are a bad combination, particularly as leading indicators of the economy continue to suggest we are entering a deep recession. A decline or even a further slowdown in sales growth would exacerbate the problems facing free cash flow in the sector.

The Climate Is More Like 2007 Than 1997

Investors in the QQQ enjoy a free cash flow yield of just 2.8%, which is the lowest it has been relative to US Treasury yields since the end of 2007. Over the following year the QQQ lost over 50% of its value and remained under water versus long-term bonds for the next decade. By 2012, falling stock prices saw the QQQ offer an incredibly attractive free cash flow yield of 8%, 5.5pp above the yield on 30-year USTs. A return to this equity risk premium at current UST yields would require the free cash flow yield on the QQQ to rise to 9.3%, which would require a 70% decline in stock prices.

QQQ FCF Yield Vs US30-Year Bond Yield (Bloomberg)

There is a small risk that we see a repeat of the late-1990s period, when a small number of stocks drove the Nasdaq 100 to record valuations despite the Fed driving up interest rates and bond yields. One key difference between the market today and in the late-1990s, however, is the significantly higher debt burden today. In the late-1990s, the tech sector had very little debt. Today, not only is the QQQ debt burden significantly higher, but so is the debt burden of the overall economy, making it much more susceptible to rising borrowing costs. Furthermore, real GDP growth expanded by 3.5% annually from 1997 to 2007, which I expect to be around 3pp higher than the growth rate will see over the next decade.