What Investors Need To Know As The U.S. Debt-Ceiling Deadline Approaches

May 10, 2023 11:43 PM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Summary

  • U.S. Treasury debt is considered the closest debt in existence to having no default risk. The ongoing game of financial chicken between Congress and the White House puts this assumption in doubt. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has estimated that the government may no longer be able to pay its bills starting June 1.
  • In 2011, a standoff over the debt ceiling in Congress resulted in significant market volatility, ultimately leading to an 11th-hour deal among lawmakers to avoid a default. In the aftermath of the drama, the U.S. government’s credit rating was downgraded by S&P.
  • If there is a technical default this time, it is very likely that markets will send the same message to politicians as they did in 2011 - that a failure to resolve the debt standoff would likely lead to devastating results.

Government Debt Ceiling and Federal Government Shutdown

Douglas Rissing

With the recent meeting between President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer unsurprisingly failing to find agreement, political drama over the U.S. debt ceiling is once again playing out in Washington, D.C. Sadly, this isn’t the first time

This article was written by

