Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 10:44 PM ETOptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.12K Followers

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Will Febbo - Chief Executive Officer

Ed Stelmakh - Chief Financial and Operating Officer

Steve Silvestro - Chief Commercial Officer

Marion Odence-Ford - General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Andrew D’Silva - Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance

Conference Call Participants

Jared Haase - William Blair

Sean Dodge - RBC

Stephanie Davis - SVB

David Grossman - Stifel

Neil Chatterji - B. Riley

Max Michaels - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining OptimizeRx’s First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Discussion. With us today is the Chief Executive Officer of OptimizeRx, Will Febbo. He is joined by company Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Ed Stelmakh; Chief Commercial Officer, Steve Silvestro; General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer; Marion Odence-Ford; and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Andrew D’Silva.

At the conclusion of today’s earnings call, some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during today’s call will be provided. I would like to remind everyone that today’s call is being recorded and will be made available for replay via webcast only. Instructions are included in today’s press release and in the Investors section of the company’s website.

In addition, management will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures today that they believe aid in the understanding of the company’s financial results. A reconciliation to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today’s press release.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to OptimizeRx CEO, Will Febbo. Sir, please go ahead.

Will Febbo

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining our first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations and revenue came in at $13 million, which was at the top end of our Q1

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.