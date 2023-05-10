Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 10:45 PM ETRepay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)
SA Transcripts
Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stewart Grisante - Head, IR

John Morris - CEO, Co-Founder & Director

Timothy Murphy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays Bank

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Andrew Schmidt - Citigroup

Timothy Chiodo - Crédit Suisse

Andrew Jeffrey - Truist Securities

Adib Choudhury - William Blair & Company

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity

Michael Grondahl - Northland Capital Markets

Charles Nabhan - Stephens Inc.

Stephen Kwok - KBW

Operator

Good afternoon. I would like to welcome everybody to REPAY's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded today, May 10, 2023. I would like to turn the session over to Stewart Grisante, Head of Investor Relations at REPAY. Stewart, you may begin.

Stewart Grisante

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With us today are John Morris, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Murphy, Chief Financial Officer. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements about our beliefs and estimates regarding future events and results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the SEC filings related to today's results and in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements that we make today. Forward-looking statements speak only as of today, and we do not assume any obligation or intend to update them, except as required by law. In an effort to provide additional information to investors, today's discussion will also include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliations and other explanations of those non-GAAP financial measures can be found in today's press release

