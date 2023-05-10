Dividend Portfolio Update: April 2023

baona/iStock via Getty Images

Four months down, eight more to go. Not that I’m looking to rush 2023 but time has a way of slipping by without us really noticing and before you know it the holidays and a New Year are upon us once again. Why not stay invested in the market and continue to make contributions throughout the year and take advantage of all that time whizzing by while collecting those dividends. Stay in the game no matter what the headlines read or the market does. Sure, things stink now. Markets continue to look shaky, real estate is starting to crack, precious metals doing pretty well but are still manipulated well below true value and the crypto world has started to thaw but nowhere near mania mode, yet. Panic?!? No way. I’m staying in the game as I have for many, many years already. These lows and uncertain times are when the real profits and income is generated for the future. We all know that when stock prices tumble, all things being equal, gives us much higher initial yields from our dividend stocks. And who doesn’t appreciate higher yield when adding new shares or reinvesting?

With May already underway, it is time for all dividend income investors to look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income their portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever growing passive income stream. With that being said, let’s take a look back at my April 2023 totals.

Date Symbol Description Amount 04/03/2023 UGI U G I CORP $7.56 04/03/2023 KO THE COCA-COLA CO $59.44 04/04/2023 KMB KIMBERLY CLARK CORP $76.14 04/10/2023 CB CHUBB LTD F $7.47 04/11/2023 PM PHILIP MORRIS INTL $197.59 04/13/2023 ITW ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS $76.52 04/13/2023 GSK GSK PLC $36.24 04/14/2023 MDLZ MONDELEZ INTL CLASS A $12.39 04/14/2023 LEG LEGGETT & PLATT INC $20.38 04/14/2023 JCI JOHNSON CONTROLS INTER $42.84 04/17/2023 CAH CARDINAL HEALTH INC $31.62 04/18/2023 DEO DIAGEO PLC $67.00 04/25/2023 GE GENERAL ELECTRIC CO $7.60 04/28/2023 MO ALTRIA GROUP INC $356.27 Total: $999.06 Click to enlarge

A hair below that magical four-digit mark for April 2023. All good. Can’t complain about that figure as it is higher than my April 2022 mark. After all, generating passive income seems a little sweeter than earning active income. How was your April dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.