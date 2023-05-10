Dividend Portfolio Update: April 2023
Summary
- Markets continue to look shaky, real estate is starting to crack, precious metals doing pretty well but are still manipulated well below true value and the crypto world has started to thaw but nowhere near mania mode, yet.
- These lows and uncertain times are when the real profits and income is generated for the future.
- We all know that when stock prices tumble, all things being equal, gives us much higher initial yields from our dividend stocks.
Four months down, eight more to go. Not that I’m looking to rush 2023 but time has a way of slipping by without us really noticing and before you know it the holidays and a New Year are upon us once again. Why not stay invested in the market and continue to make contributions throughout the year and take advantage of all that time whizzing by while collecting those dividends. Stay in the game no matter what the headlines read or the market does. Sure, things stink now. Markets continue to look shaky, real estate is starting to crack, precious metals doing pretty well but are still manipulated well below true value and the crypto world has started to thaw but nowhere near mania mode, yet. Panic?!? No way. I’m staying in the game as I have for many, many years already. These lows and uncertain times are when the real profits and income is generated for the future. We all know that when stock prices tumble, all things being equal, gives us much higher initial yields from our dividend stocks. And who doesn’t appreciate higher yield when adding new shares or reinvesting?
With May already underway, it is time for all dividend income investors to look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income their portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever growing passive income stream. With that being said, let’s take a look back at my April 2023 totals.
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|04/03/2023
|UGI
|U G I CORP
|$7.56
|04/03/2023
|KO
|THE COCA-COLA CO
|$59.44
|04/04/2023
|KMB
|KIMBERLY CLARK CORP
|$76.14
|04/10/2023
|CB
|CHUBB LTD F
|$7.47
|04/11/2023
|PM
|PHILIP MORRIS INTL
|$197.59
|04/13/2023
|ITW
|ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS
|$76.52
|04/13/2023
|GSK
|GSK PLC
|$36.24
|04/14/2023
|MDLZ
|MONDELEZ INTL CLASS A
|$12.39
|04/14/2023
|LEG
|LEGGETT & PLATT INC
|$20.38
|04/14/2023
|JCI
|JOHNSON CONTROLS INTER
|$42.84
|04/17/2023
|CAH
|CARDINAL HEALTH INC
|$31.62
|04/18/2023
|DEO
|DIAGEO PLC
|$67.00
|04/25/2023
|GE
|GENERAL ELECTRIC CO
|$7.60
|04/28/2023
|MO
|ALTRIA GROUP INC
|$356.27
|Total:
|$999.06
A hair below that magical four-digit mark for April 2023. All good. Can’t complain about that figure as it is higher than my April 2022 mark. After all, generating passive income seems a little sweeter than earning active income. How was your April dividend income? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long all above.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by