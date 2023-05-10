Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SMH: Biggest Is Also Best For Hedged Play In Semis

May 10, 2023 11:47 PM ETVanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)FTXL, PSI, SOXX, XSD
Michael Thomas
Summary

  • The semiconductor space has exhibited high returns over the last decade, albeit with a high standard deviation.
  • There are five adequately large, liquid, and non-leveraged semiconductor ETFs available.
  • More complicated stock selection and weighting schemes haven't produced any benefits in performance.
  • The VanEck Semiconductor ETF dominates in terms of options available and can be leveraged to produce a high-probability hedged trade using LEAPS.

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

In the realm of semiconductor sector-specific ETFs, there are five non-leveraged choices for investors that have assets over $500 million. These include, in order of size, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH), iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX

Semis ETF 1 Year Daily Return Correlation

Semis ETF 1 Year Daily Return Correlation (Michael Thomas)

Semi ETF AUM & Expense Ratio

Semi ETF AUM & Expense Ratio (Michael Thomas)

semicondutor etf trailing return and standard deviation comparison

Morningstar Trailing Return & Standard Deviation (Michael Thomas)

Semi ETF top 10 holdings matrix

Semi ETF Top 10 Holdings Matrix (Michael Thomas)

Semi ETF options markets

Options Availability (Michael Thomas)

SMH leaps order setup

LEAPS Order Setup (Michael Thomas)

smh hedged leaps position

Jan17 2025 SMH Hedged LEAPS Position (Michael Thomas)

Individual investor. Currently focusing on risk reducing portfolio strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

