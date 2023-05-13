Artit_Wongpradu/iStock via Getty Images

Michael Burry is the portfolio manager of Scion Asset Management LLC and famous for his audacious bets during the Great Financial Crisis. To be sure, it took more than just luck to be that successful during the subprime mortgage crisis. Because of this track record, he is often regarded for investment insight.

On January 31, 2023, Burry posted on Twitter the word "sell." While the Tweet has since been deleted, in pure Burry fashion, it was implied that he was referring to equity markets. At first, it seemed that he was going to be correct. The S&P 500 declined by 6% over the next month. But it then rebounded. On March 30, 2023, Burry tweeted again, saying "I was wrong to say sell."

The S&P 500 is only 2% higher than his original sell message. Still, the call has not come to fruition. Regardless of the outcome, it should be self-evident that making investment decisions based on what people say is not a prudent strategy. Granted, we often find Burry's messages amusing. Plus, Scion Asset Management is among the top performing hedge funds over the last three years.

We have been left curious, thinking, why was Burry wrong to say sell? Also, what caused him to pivot his thinking? Was it price action alone, or something else?

Earnings

First, looking at earnings, we see that S&P 500 earnings have been on a decline over the last year. Between September 2022 and December 2022, annualized earnings for the S&P 500 declined from $190.25 to $175.68, a 7.7% decrease.

Forward earnings estimates remained robust, with quarterly earnings per share expected to bottom in Q4 2022 below $40. Quarterly earnings are then expected to rise above $48 by Q1 2023 and continue to increase in the quarters ahead. 12-month forward estimates of earnings have increased modestly since Burry's "sell" call.

Earnings estimates for Q1 2023 have improved significantly between 3/31/2023 and present, but have not changed much since 12/30/2022. In addition, 2023 full-year estimates are lower since 12/30/2022. It does not appear that "what changed" between Burry's sell and don't sell is earnings expectations.

Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 2023E 12/30/2022 $53.36 $55.89 $58.09 $59.15 $226.49 3/31/2023 $50.16 $53.78 $56.49 $57.95 $218.38 Current $53.41 $52.71 $55.51 $57.23 $218.86 Change QTR 6.48% -1.99% -1.73% -1.24% 0.22% Click to enlarge

Liquidity

Much larger changes to liquidity have occurred during this time frame. It started in January 2023 when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress that the U.S. would reach its statutory debt limit within the month. Since then, the debt ceiling has not been raised and the Treasury General Account has been draining to pay the U.S. government's operating expenses. A net decline in the TGA adds liquidity to the economy and financial markets.

Since the start of the year, the TGA has declined by 50% while the S&P 500 has risen by 7.7%. Since Burry's "sell," the TGA has declined by $291 billion. This includes a surge of deposits into the TGA after April 15 due to annual tax filings.

Below is a chart of the monthly change of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet added to the inverse of the monthly change of the TGA. This represents the flow of liquidity to U.S. financial markets. This is compared to the S&P 500 in red. During the last half of 2021, liquidity began to diminish and turned negative in early 2022. This change in liquidity coincides with the price action of the S&P 500. At the end of 2022, the flow of liquidity reversed and became positive by February 2023. The sharp decline in liquidity at the end of the data series is due to those tax return deposits, which are not expected to weigh on liquidity much further.

Secretary Yellen has now warned policymakers that the Treasury will deplete its general account soon. She forecasted that the government may run out of funds as early as June. Others have posited that funds may last until September, as installment tax payments received through the year might buoy the Treasury. Markets are pricing in a possible default by the middle of June. Volatility in Treasury bill rates has been extreme recently, with the 1-month rate swinging wildly. It declined to 3.3% in April and has since spiked to a high of 5.8%. This is because market participants valued the 1-month bills that they expect to expire before the possible Treasury default date, thus bidding the prices down, and are now pricing in default risk to the bills they expect will be impacted.

Conclusion

The Federal Reserve continues to shrink its balance sheet, with the most recent month decreasing by $58.7 billion. The Treasury General Account has $269 billion remaining. It's possible the TGA only has 4 weeks of funding left. Our concern is what happens to liquidity after the debt ceiling is raised, and the Treasury begins to issue more debt to grow the TGA. If combined with balance sheet reduction, the draw of liquidity can be substantial.

Michael Burry said "sell" right before the flow of liquidity gushed upwards. It's possible that he admitted his mistake once the data showed the reversal in liquidity. This is neither here nor there. What matters is the liquidity going forward. Unless the Fed begins to conduct quantitative easing again, a liquidity wall will be hit in the coming weeks or months. Because of this, we remain cautious on risk assets.