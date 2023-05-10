Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 11:06 PM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Zartman - Investor Relations

Steve Trundle - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Valenzuela - Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Bedell - President, Ventures Business and Corporate Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Matt Bullock - Bank of America

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Matthew Pfau - William Blair

Mark Cash - Raymond James

Darren Aftahi - ROTH

Jack Codera - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alarm.com First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matt Zartman. Please go ahead.

Matt Zartman

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Alarm.com’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Please note that this call is being recorded. Joining us today from Alarm.com are Steve Trundle, our CEO; Steve Valenzuela, our CFO; and Jeff Bedell, President of our Ventures Business and Corporate Strategy.

During today’s call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, estimates or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We refer you to the risk factors discussed in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our Form 8-K, which will be filed shortly after this call with the SEC, along with the associated press release. This call is subject to these risk factors, and we encourage you to review them. Alarm.com assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speaks as of their respective dates.

In addition, several non-GAAP financial measures will be used in this call. A reconciliation

