Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

The Loan Officer Survey: Key Takeaways

May 10, 2023 11:20 PM ETKBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, DPST, AAA, BKLN, SRLN, SNLN, FTSL, FLRT, FLBL, SEIX, LONZ
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.51K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed’s latest survey of banking institutions reveals tighter lending standards with weaker loan demand.
  • The Fed’s Q2 SLOOS summary, released on Monday, revealed tighter lending standards for almost all categories of borrowers while demand saw sharp declines.
  • As highlighted by the survey, lending standards tightened at 46.0% of banks (net) on commercial and industrial (C&I) loans to midsize and large borrowers, up from 44.8% in 1.

Finance and Investment concept

Foryou13

By Apoorv Tandon

The Fed’s latest survey of banking institutions reveals tighter lending standards with weaker loan demand.

The Federal Reserve Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) is a quarterly survey of approximately 65 domestic banks and 19 U.S. branches and

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.51K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.