The Loan Officer Survey: Key Takeaways

Foryou13

By Apoorv Tandon

The Fed’s latest survey of banking institutions reveals tighter lending standards with weaker loan demand.

The Federal Reserve Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) is a quarterly survey of approximately 65 domestic banks and 19 U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banks.

The SLOOS is an important instrument in the Fed’s analytical framework, with implications for policymakers, investors, economic analysts and the public at large.

The survey seeks to ascertain changes in lending standards and demand for loans across various categories, such as commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans and consumer loans.

Changes can have multiple and serious implications. For example, tightening of lending standards could signal an emerging trend of risk aversion within the lending industry.

Such a trend could have far-reaching effects on investment, growth and development across various sectors of the economy. Conversely, a reduction in demand for consumer loans could reflect myriad factors, including shifts in consumer preferences, changing macroeconomic conditions and credit market fluctuations, among others.

The knock-on effects of such a decline in consumer demand could manifest across different sectors of the economy, affecting employment rates, business investment and inflation.

The Fed’s Q2 SLOOS summary, released on Monday, revealed tighter lending standards for almost all categories of borrowers while demand saw sharp declines. Responses from domestic banks were collected in April, well after the regional banking stresses observed in mid-March.

As highlighted by the survey, lending standards tightened at 46.0% of banks (net) on commercial and industrial (C&I) loans to midsize and large borrowers, up from 44.8% in 1Q but still well below the peak of 83.6% observed in 1Q 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis. Meanwhile, demand for loans to this group plunged to -55.6% or its lowest level since reaching -60.4% in 1Q 2009.

Based on the latest survey results, it appears that tighter lending conditions will limit the availability of credit for businesses and households and dampen economic growth.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.