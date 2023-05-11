Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TUR: Here's What To Expect From Turkey's 2023 Elections

Guney Kaya
Summary

  • Unorthodox monetary policies led to an unsustainable currency equilibrium in favor of the Lira and created a de facto dual exchange rate.
  • Elections will likely be the end of the enforced currency rate and plummet the Lira.
  • Our scenario analysis indicates that under the most probable election outcomes, Lira and the stock market will have a tough time in the short term due to the turmoil.
  • However, in the long term, the Opposition's victory continued with a smooth transition of power might start a rally in the stock market, and stabilize the Lira.

Ballot box on Turkish Presidential Emblem Flag Background.

photoman/iStock via Getty Images

In my previous article, I analyzed the status of the Turkish markets and the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR), concluding that it is unlikely to crash before the elections.

Earlier, I stated:

Although I expect

Circle

Circle (created by me)

Election Polls

Election Polls (Euronews)

I am working in Venture Capital. Currently in Turkey.

