Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Load Shedding Program Weakens Business Capacity And Outlook In South Africa In April

May 11, 2023 12:00 AM ETEZA, FLZA
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • South African companies struggled with multiple headwinds at the start of the second quarter, load shedding in particular.
  • A renewed rise in new business thus largely translated into a pile-up in backlogs of work that was the sharpest since last August.
  • The bleaker outlook from Eskom in recent weeks regarding electricity supply adds to signs that business conditions could remain subdued in the near term.
  • CPI rose to 7.1% in March, up from 7.0% in February and a recent low of 6.9% in January, to indicate that the slowdown in inflation seen over the second half of 2022 has possibly run its course.

power crisis South Africa

Aninka Bongers-Sutherland/iStock via Getty Images

South African companies struggled with multiple headwinds at the start of the second quarter. Load shedding in particular, related input shortages and longer lead times each acted to limit business capacity and drive another solid drop

South Africa PMI

South Africa PMI and electricity production

South Africa PMI

South Africa PMI

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.78K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.