Inflation Trends Diverge As Service Sector Growth Spurt Drives Global Growth To 16-Month High

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • A further acceleration of services sector growth pushed the pace of global expansion to a 16-month high in April.
  • All major economies reported robust service sector growth, in all cases outperforming manufacturing which consequently remained broadly stalled on a global basis.
  • Resurgent post-pandemic demand for services has diverted spending from manufacturing, meaning bottlenecks have eased in the goods-producing sector but increased among service providers.

A further acceleration of services sector growth pushed the pace of global expansion to a 16-month high in April, according to the S&P Global PMI surveys based on data provided by over 27,000 companies. All major economies reported robust service

Global PMI vs. GDP

Global PMI output by sector

Composite PMI

Global PMI new orders by sector

Global PMI sector output

Global PMI sector output

Global PMI sector output

S&P global PMI

Global backlogs of work

Global PMI output

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

