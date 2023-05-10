Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.12K Followers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sameer Rathod - Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Ann Fandozzi - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Jacobs - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets.

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Craig Kennison - R. W. Baird

Michael Feniger - Bank of America

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank

Larry De Maria - William Blair

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers First Quarter Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

I would now turn the call over to Mr. Sameer Rathod, Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence to open the conference call. Mr. Rathod, you may begin sir.

Sameer Rathod

Thanks, and hello and good afternoon to everyone joining on our call today to discuss our first quarter results. Joining me on the call today are Ann Fandozzi, our Chief Executive Officer and Eric Jacobs, our Chief Financial Officer.

The following discussion will include forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as expect, believe, estimate, anticipate, plan, intend, opportunities and similar expressions.

Comments that are not a statement of fact including, but not limited to projections of future earnings, revenue, gross transaction value, debt and other items, business and market trends and expectations regarding innovation of IAA, including the anticipated cost synergies are considered forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from such forward-looking statements are detailed

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.