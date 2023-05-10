Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Linamar Corporation (LIMAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 11:50 PM ETLinamar Corporation (LIMAF), LNR:CA
Linamar Corporation (LIMAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Linda Hasenfratz - Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dale Schneider - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Jarrell - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Glen - Raymond James

Peter Sklar - BMO Capital Markets

Krista Friesen - CIBC

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Linamar Q1 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Linda Hasenfratz. Please go ahead.

Linda Hasenfratz

Thanks so much. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our first quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon our member of my executive team, Jim Jarrell, Dale Schneider, Roger Fulton, Mark Stoddart and members of our corporate IR, marketing, finance and legal teams.

Before I begin, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer that is currently being broadcast.

I'll start off with a review of sales earnings and content. Sales for the quarter were $2.3 billion, up 29% to last year on recovering markets and supply chains, as well as market share growth. Normalized net earnings for the quarter were 121.7 million and EPS was $1.98. EPS is up at 83% over last year on stronger sales and launching business.

Our industrial segment had an excellent quarter, with sales nearly significantly up at both MacDon and Skyjack on stronger markets and market share growth. And easing of supply chain issues helps our teams get the product out the door. Our Salford acquisition also played an important role in both sales and earnings growth. Pricing increases helped offset the higher costs

