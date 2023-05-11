Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The End Of Rate Hikes Does Not Improve REIT Prospects

May 11, 2023 1:10 AM ET
Andrew J. Nelson
Summary

  • Investors should not expect the end of Fed rate hikes to boost REITs.
  • Though falling interest rates can bolster REIT returns, the broader economic environment is much more important, and the outlook is not favorable.
  • The full impact of the coming downturn on operating performance is not yet fully baked into REIT prices.
  • Time to start looking for countercyclical REIT plays.

business man Hand change wood cube block with percentage to UP and Down arrow symbol icon. Interest rate, stocks, financial, ranking, mortgage rates and Cut loss concept

Panuwat Dangsungnoen

The Fed may be done with rate hikes in this cycle, meaning interest rates could soon begin to retreat. Should REIT investors rejoice? Not so fast.

Last year Nareit’s equity REITs index suffered its worst return of

Quarterly NAREIT Equity REIT Returns vs Bond Yields, 2019-23

Quarterly NAREIT Equity REIT Returns vs Bond Yields, 2019-23 (Nelson Economics analysis of Nareit and Federal Reserve Bank data.)

REIT yields at different parts of the economic cycle

REIT Performance During Recessions and Rising Interest Rates (Nelson Economics analysis of data from Nareit and the Federal Reserve Bank.)

Andrew J. Nelson is a real estate economist with deep experience in the property sector. His expertise spans all property types, with particular focus on the retail and office sectors, as well as research methods and modeling. He served as Chief U.S. Economist for Colliers International for almost five years, leading the national research team and supervising the content of the firm’s national market reports and white papers. Additionally, he developed the firm’s economic and property market perspectives and served as the firm’s primary U.S. economic spokesperson in the media and at industry events. Prior to Colliers, Andrew spent eight years at Deutsche Asset Management (RREEF), most recently as Director, Research & Strategy in the Americas, where he managed the U.S. Research team and was the retail sector and sustainability specialist. He has also held a variety of other leadership positions in both the public and private sectors including HOK, the World Bank, HUD, and Deloitte.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long in diversified REITs

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

