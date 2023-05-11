Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Payday On Fed's Gamble

Summary

  • Gold reached a yearly high in April; a Fed pause may be gold positive, potentially driving gold even higher.
  • Gold continued its trend higher in April. It reached a yearly high of $2,048 per ounce on April 13, which coincided with the U.S. dollar’s (DXY Index) low for the year.
  • It then traded in a tight range at around the $2,000 level, pressured by a bounce back in the U.S. dollar in the second half of April.

Gold reached a yearly high in April; a Fed pause may be gold positive, potentially driving gold even higher.

Monthly gold market and economic insights from Imaru Casanova, Portfolio Manager and Joe Foster, Gold Strategist, featuring their unique views on mining

Gold Historically Rallies in Periods of High Inflation

