zorazhuang

REITs are one of the most innovative investment types we have today as investors are looking for many different places for healthy yields and protection from inflation. While I like many individual REITs both domestic and foreign, I am not a big fan of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in particular. I will list my reasons why below but first talk about the fund a little bit.

The fund invests in REITs that operate outside of the US for investments seeking international exposure. It invests in 700 different REITs across 30 countries. The fund's biggest positions are in countries like Australia and China (including Hong Kong and Taiwan) and Canada where real estate has been booming lately as well as countries like Japan where real estate is seen as a solid investment.

The fund seems well-diversified, enjoys international exposure and has low fees, so why would I not recommend this fund? Let's get to it.

Reason 1: Dividend history is too erratic

Most people invest in REITs for dividends. After all in the US they are legally obligated to pass 90% or more of their profits to investments in dividends and many American REITs have a long history of paying and raising dividends. We can't say the same for many foreign REITs. Not many countries have the same laws as the US and this means that many international REITs won't pay dividends as regularly as their US counterparts. As a result, this fund's dividend history has been highly erratic throughout the time.

Seeking Alpha

You will notice that in some years the fund paid dividends quarterly, in others it paid bi-yearly or yearly. The actual amounts and yields have been all over the place throughout the years. The peak of the dividend was spring of 2020 during the COVID crash where the yield reached 12% but for the most part the fund's yield ranged from 0.5% to 5% throughout the years, changing wildly from year to year. This doesn't bode well for investors who rely on regular predictable income from dividends. Also note that the last dividend payment ever made by this fund was made in December 2022 and it was for $0.2353 per share which gives you a yield of 0.56%.

Data by YCharts

No one knows when the next dividend will be and how much it will be.

Reason 2: The fund simply has too many stocks

At the current count the fund has 717 stocks from 30 countries. It's nice for diversification purposes but it also drags the performance down because when you have so many stocks you get mediocre and bad along with good. When it comes to REITs you really have to be picky because a lot of them tend to underperform the markets in the long run while few good ones will outperform. You'd think that good REITs within the index would shine and have a higher weight than bad ones because they appreciate more but it's very hard for them to carry the index higher when there are so many participants in the index.

The result of this is very visible in the fund's long term chart where it clearly underperforms both in share price appreciation as well as total returns (including dividend reinvestments). Since its inception in 2011, the fund's share price is down -17% and total return is only up 35% which corresponds to a return of less than 2.5% annually despite the fact that we've enjoyed one of the strongest bull markets during this period.

Data by YCharts

Reason 3: Currency risk

Currency risk is nothing new when it comes to dealing with foreign stocks so it must be mentioned here as well. When a country's currency loses its value against the US dollar, its stock price will also suffer in terms of US dollars. For example if Chinese Yuan were to lose 20% value against the US dollar, Chinese holdings in this fund would drop in value by 20% even if they stayed flat in Chinese markets. This is always a risk to consider with funds like these that are heavily focused on foreign stocks especially investment classes like REITs that are linked to real assets.

Reason 4: Technical indicators have been weak

While I usually don't use technical indicators very often when making long-term buying decisions, this fund has very weak indicators. It's been in a bear market for 2 years. In fact this fund's bear market started even before S&P 500's bear market started and it still didn't end. In 2021 while stock indices were rising and making new highs every week, this fund was showing signs of weakness and started dropping as early as July, 6 months before the bear market started everywhere else. It's one thing when a stock or fund's technical indicators look weak for a few days, weeks or months, another thing when they look weak for several years. I haven't seen any strong buying pressure in this fund since the second half of 2020 which was also short-lived.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

While I like the idea of investing in REITs for income, I like the idea of investing in international REITs for diversification purposes and I like the idea of investing into real estate markets of developing markets for growth, this fund seems to offer very little of these ideals. Its dividend yield (as well as payment schedule) is erratic and unpredictable, its growth is lacking, it seems to offer mostly risks rather than benefits of international investing, not to mention it historically has weak returns and technical indicators have been looking weak for several years now.

Investors looking for exposure to international REITs can look into individual stocks and perhaps buy 7-8 stocks of their choosing depending on their investment goals (growth vs income) and time horizons (short term vs long term). If you are going this route I'd recommend buying not more than 1-2 stocks per country and not more than 3-4 stocks per continent so that you can get diversified. When you are buying foreign REITs it's also important to be informed about tax policies and regulations in different countries. Another option for investors could be to take a look at larger REITs based in the US that also have properties overseas so that you can gain exposure to both worlds.