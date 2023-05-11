dsmoulton/iStock via Getty Images

According to its website, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is "a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment." Consumers may know Generac from its advertisements for back-up home generators.

For now, the company is working down its inventory overstock; however, several factors will contribute to its future growth including the electrification of everything, more customers in the prime (60+) age demographic, and extreme weather events.

Generac is not recommended to dividend investors. Value and capital appreciation investors may want to wait and monitor for firmer 2Q or 3Q results.

First Quarter 2023 Results and Guidance

In the first quarter of 2023, net sales decreased 22% to $888 million compared to $1.14 billion in 1Q22. (This divides 77% domestic and 23% international).

Notably, residential product sales in 1Q23 were down 46% to $419 million compared to $777 million a year ago. However, commercial and industrial product sales increased 30% to $363 million compared to $279 million a year ago.

Net income for the first quarter was $12 million, or $0.05/share, compared to $114 million, or $1.57/share for 1Q22. Adjusted net income attributable to the Generac was $39 million, or $0.63/share, compared to $128 million or $1.98/share in 1Q22.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $100 million.

Last twelve months' sales were $4.3 billion and last twelve months adjusted EBITDA was $729 million.

According to president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld, "sales were down year-over-year due to a challenging prior year comparison related to the significant excess backlog for home standby products as we entered 2022 . . . However, power outage activity in the quarter was well above the long-term average, helping drive significant year-over-year growth for home standby in-home consultations and a meaningful reduction in field inventory levels for these products. Our global C&I products sales were at all-time highs in the quarter…As a result of these factors we are maintaining our full-year 2023 sales and adjust EBITDA margin guidance."

Generac expects a soft second quarter as inventory continues to normalize. Sales growth is expected in the second half of the year, per strength in leading indicators for home standby generators.

Key metrics for 2022 include: 10 GWh of capacity delivered in periods of peak demand; 2.5 million individual dispatches; about 36,500 events from eighteen utilities and three wholesale markets.

Macro Environment-Global and US

The cutoff of Russian gas for heat and power generation in Europe led to new, diversified natural gas sources like US LNG. It also encouraged countries to harden their energy security-for example nuclear in France and now other countries like Poland.

And of course, the sudden lack of taken-for-granted Russian gas highlighted the need for backup generators.

Uneven Covid and post-Covid supply snags are resolving. However, inflation in materials and labor became more significant factors.

Demand, Electrical Outages, and Hydro

Two basic factors that obviate or delay demand for standby generators are a lack of extreme weather events that knock out power (fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, storms) and electric grid resiliency, that is, an ability to match electrical generation to instantaneous changes in demand.

California provides case studies: a) standby power need--forest fires, some sparked by ancient transmission equipment wiping out power, b) standby power need-a regulatory insistence on electric vehicles rather than gasoline- or diesel-fueled ones that both increase demand for electricity and which can't be used during periods of high electricity demand, and c) standby power need-a regulatory insistence on the use of intermittent power generation sources like solar and wind whose generation is not synced with demand, and d) more OR less standby power need-higher generation of hydropower due to much-increased rain and snow. Indeed, the EIA explains "record-breaking rain and snow in parts of the western US contribute to our forecast 72% rise in hydropower generation in California this year compared with last year."

It is also worth noting New York has just prohibited natural gas in new construction-planning instead to rely wholly on electricity.

Key Demand Growth Factors

Per Generac, key demand growth factors include:

*Power quality issues increasing;

*Solar, storage, and energy management markets developing;

*New grid service and energy-as-a-service markets;

*Legacy electrical infrastructure needs major reinvestment;

*Covid and post-Covid-the ideal of home as a sanctuary;

*Penalties for carbon intensity incentivize more intermittent renewables;

*Aging population fits demographic-65% of Generac's home standby customers are over 60; 80-85% of home sales are retrofit applications;

*Every 1% of penetration (currently at 5.75% in North America) is $3 billion of market opportunity;

*Electrification of everything.

In the most recent investor call, Generac's Jagdfeld noted that permitting times for installation of standby generators, which had expanded to as much as 180 days during Covid, have recently shrunk to 90-120 days, a positive factor.

Generac offers large-scale turnkey programs and performance contracts: recent large customers include German utility RWE (especially impacted by the Russian gas cutoff), and US utility Dominion (D).

Competitors

Generac Holdings is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Competitors in the standby generator sector include Champion, Briggs & Stratton, and Kohler.

Governance

At May 1, 2023, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranked Generac Holdings' overall governance as 9, with sub-scores of audit (7), board (9), shareholder rights (10), and compensation (8). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk, so this is a relatively poor score.

At April 14, 2023, shorted shares were 8.3% of floated shares. Insiders own 2.9% of the equity.

Beta is 1.16: Generac's stock moves directionally with the overall market but a bit more sharply.

At December 30, 2022, the top three institutional holders, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market, were Vanguard at 11.2%, BlackRock at 6.8%, and State Street at 4.0%.

Stock and Financial Highlights

Generac's 52-week price range is $86.29-$299.85, so its May 10, 2023, closing price of $112.84/share is 38% of the high and gives a market capitalization of $7.0 billion. The price is 81% of the one-year target of $139.62/share.

Market capitalization at the May 10 closing price is $7.0 billion; enterprise value is $7.97 billion.

Trailing twelve months' (ttm) earnings per share (eps) was $3.95, for a price-earnings ratio of 28.6. The averages of analysts' 2023 and 2024 EPS estimates are $6.15 and $8.07, respectively, for a forward price ratio range of 14.0-18.3.

EPS beat in three of last four quarters by $0.02-$0.35 and missed in 3Q22 by -$0.08/share.

Returns on assets and equity were 5.5% and 13.0%, respectively.

On March 31, 2023, Generac had liabilities of $2.87 billion, including long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations of $1.53 billion. Assets of $5.21 billion include inventories of $1.44 billion and goodwill of $1.43 billion. The liability-to-asset ratio is 55%.

The company does not pay a dividend.

Average analyst rating from eleven analysts is 2.4, or "buy" leaning toward "hold." At least one analyst considers the stock overvalued.

Generac's stock price profile shows a spike to over $450/share about eighteen months ago, during the height of Covid lockdowns and construction supply shortages. It is now about a fourth that level.

Data by YCharts

Notes on Valuation

The company's book value of $37.61/share is about a third of its market value, indicating positive investor sentiment.

The company's ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is a high 13.0, more than the preferred ratio of 10 or less, suggesting the company is not bargain-priced.

Positive and Negative Risks

Regulation and government policy at the federal and state level is actually a positive risk for Generac. The drive for renewables-which are intermittent sources--bodes well for companies that sell standby electrical generators.

Inflation in all costs, including homebuilding, renovation, financing, and labor, is a negative risk.

Recommendations

Generac Holdings is not recommended to dividend investors as it does not pay a dividend.

Value investors will also find it too high-priced at the moment. Growth and capital appreciation investors may want to revisit the company's results in the next few quarters.