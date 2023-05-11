Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Generac Holdings: Recovering From Inventory Spike

May 11, 2023 7:30 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)
Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Generac Holdings, a $7.0 billion market cap emergency generator company, does not pay a dividend.
  • It is recovering from an inventory overstock, and outsized results in 2022 have led to less-impressive comparables for 1Q23.
  • Future growth factors are strong. They include more electrification, more extreme weather events, and more people entering the target customer demographic (over 60 years old).
Emergency Home Electricity Generator

dsmoulton/iStock via Getty Images

According to its website, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is "a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms

Chart
Data by YCharts

