NatWest: Cheap Again After The Recent Sell-Off

May 11, 2023 2:07 AM ETNatWest Group plc (NWG), RBSPF
Summary

  • NatWest shares have slipped in recent weeks, and they once again trade at a discount to tangible book value.
  • Business has thus far remained quite resilient, helped by a concentrated domestic banking market that gives it an edge on funding costs.
  • These shares remain cheap below 1x tangible book value and at around 6x my 2023 EPS estimate, notwithstanding risks to the bank's earnings potential.

sign and logo on the front of a high street branch of a natwest bank in Scarborough

Philip Openshaw/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To say that NatWest (NYSE:NWG) has had a bumpy ride over the years would be understating it. The gilt market debacle in the UK and fears regarding the health of the

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
972 Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NWG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

