Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

i-mobile: Offering Tax Breaks And Local Delicious Produce

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • i-mobile operates a portal that promotes Japan's hometown tax donation program to individuals.
  • The benefits of enrolling in this C2G2B business are tax deductions and gifts from the municipalities such as regional gourmet specialties.
  • We have concerns over fiscal policy changes and increasing competition between operators. We rate the shares as hold.
A collection of boiled crabs

mapo/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

i-mobile (OTCPK:IMCLF) (6535 is the local ticker code) is a Japanese online media business operating a portal that promotes tax-efficient shopping and holidays for individuals via the hometown tax donation system. Recent trading is robust, but we have concerns over

This article was written by

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.32K Followers
We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.