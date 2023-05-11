Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Market Commentary: Gold Rally Takes A Breather In April

May 11, 2023 1:45 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS
World Gold Council
Summary

  • Gold rose by just 0.1% in April, to US$1,983/oz,1 as the March banking crisis - which had propelled gold sharply higher - abated and drove some profit-taking.
  • Our Gold Return Attribution Model (GRAM) indicates that April’s performance was negatively affected by the high return in March as the incipient banking crisis appeared to be well contained.
  • In addition, global gold ETFs experienced another month of inflows, mostly into US funds. European gold ETFs saw negligible outflows.

Month in review

  • Gold in US$/oz returned just 0.1% in April, consolidating after a strong run-up during Q1.
  • Support for gold came from lower rates and positive ETF flows while lower inflation expectations and profit taking created a
Momentum and lower rates counteracted one another to produce a flat performance for gold in April*

Is a major contributor to economic strength about to disappear?

Gold's potential q/q return is between 4-9%, suggested by two factors

World Gold Council
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

