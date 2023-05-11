grinvalds

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) put out a sizzling quarterly result. Yes, the stock hasn't reacted much in the premarket, but personally, if I were a shareholder I would be jumping up and down for joy.

Given that I'm a bear on the stock, as I've consistently made the case that the stock is just so expensive, I refuse to turn bullish on this valuation.

That being said, I believe that I'm sufficiently blown away to upgrade my rating to a hold.

Rapid Recap, What's The Trade Desk?

The Trade Desk offers programmatic advertising. Rather than having brands (or ad agencies) manually bid for an ad, The Trade Desk is effectively a brokerage platform that connects brands to digital ad space, making the most progress for many quarters now in taking market share in connected TVs.

The advantage of seeking to take market share in connected TVs is that advertisers can do away with fighting against cookie technology. Instead, The Trade Desk has been working on developing Unified ID 2.0 (UID2).

Unified ID 2.0 continues to see mounting industry adoption as the phasing out of third-party cookies for privacy reasons continues to unfold.

In the Q&A section of the earnings call, The Trade Desk spent a considerable amount of time laying the framework for how they started a few years ago using AI alongside UID2, to manage massive datasets to drive more informed decisions and to improve ad bidding automation, essentially the core of what The Trade Desk is all about.

With that in mind, let's get to the financials.

Still Delivering Premium Growth

TTD revenue growth rates

The Trade Desk delivered very strong topline growth in the quarter. While many of The Trade Desk's peers struggle to report double-digit top-line growth in the current period, The Trade Desk easily grew.

Furthermore, the guidance for the quarter ahead should put investors mind at ease, that the good times are here to stay.

While I don't have a crystal ball into how H2 2023 is likely to unfold I do believe that shareholders have a lot to be bullish about.

Case in point, I follow the advertising space, and from Meta (META) to Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), the commentary appears to point to the second half of 2023 returning to strength in the adverting market.

Furthermore, as you can see in the graphic above, H2 2023 will be considerably easier comparables than H1 2023 was for The Trade Desk. Put another way, if The Trade Desk can grow by 21% in this quarter, given the challenging comparable with last year, then I wouldn't be shocked if perhaps The Trade Desk could end 2023 growing its topline by 25% CAGR. That's substantially higher than what analysts presently expect:

Evidently, there's an odd mismatch. Analysts following the stock don't expect much from The Trade Desk. While investors' expectations are absolutely through the rough.

Case in point, the stock is still priced at close to 58x forward non-GAAP EPS. And this leads me to the next topic.

A Discussion on Capital Allocation

The Trade Desk has a lot of cash on its balance sheet and no debt. More specifically, The Trade Desk has more than $1.3 billion of net cash.

Consequently, during the quarter, The Trade Desk deemed it a fair use of capital to repurchase $293 million worth of stock. This use of cash was substantially more than the free cash flow The Trade Desk produced in the quarter, at approximately $177 million.

Although, it should be noted that after deploying a significant amount of capital towards share repurchases, the total number of shares outstanding ended the quarter up 3% y/y.

The Bottom Line

Recall, I've been openly bearish on The Trade Desk for a considerable amount of time, as I've consistently asserted that the stock is just so expensive, at more than +55x forward EPS, while its bottom line EPS grows by 10%.

However, in the interest of fairness, I must declare that I was in awe of the continual progress The Trade Desk continues to make in taking market share in the advertising space.

I follow many of The Trade Desk's peers and to the best of my knowledge, no other company has succeeded in growth so aggressively in this extremely tough advertising environment.