Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Whether Pause Or Pivot, Look To Bonds

May 11, 2023 3:00 AM ETPDIIX, PHMIX, PIMIX, PFORX, PIGIX, PFIIX, PFMIX, PAIDX, PSCSX, PTTRX, TLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, BAPR, BAUG, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BUFF, CATH, CSTNL, EFIV, EPS, FTA, HIBL, HIBS, IVE, IVV, IVW, KNG, NOBL, NVQ, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PJAN, PJUN, PUTW, QDIV, QVML, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWL, RYARX, RYT, SDS, SH, SNPE, SPDN, SPDV, SPGP, SPHB, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, SPLV, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SSO, SSPY, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, VFINX, VOO, VOOG, VOOV, VXZ, XLG, XRLV, XVV, XYLD, XYLG, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY
PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.07K Followers

Summary

  • In its effort to tame inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to pause at the top of its interest rate cycle rather than quickly pivot toward rate cuts. But in either scenario, history suggests fixed income can offer attractive return potential, especially relative to equities.
  • We favor bonds for their diversification, capital preservation, and upside opportunities. Starting yields appear competitive and we favor high quality duration and liquid credit exposures, as well as U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities.
  • We believe the overall resilience seen in equity markets in 2023 would diminish in a downturn. Earnings expectations appear too high, and valuations too rich. We are underweight equities in multi-asset portfolios.
  • Within multi-asset portfolios, we also see attractive opportunities in emerging Asian markets, particularly areas likely to benefit from economic growth in China.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

An allocation to fixed income may help investors navigate a potential recession as well as uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Through this year's changing market narratives - soft landing, overheating, and credit crunch - the underlying macro conditions have pointed steadily toward

U.S. stocks

Bloomberg, Federal Reserve, PIMCO

U.S. stocks

Bloomberg, Federal Reserve, PIMCO

PIMCO Earnings Growth Leading Indicator

Bloomberg, PIMCO

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.07K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.