Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) owns and operates Class-A office properties in select submarkets of New York City and San Francisco.

The company does have significant liquidity of over +$1.0B, which includes a sizeable overall cash balance of +$463M. In addition, all their debt is secured and non-recourse, which reduces their risk profile to a degree.

Significant insider activity from key personnel also signals a vote of confidence in the stock.

Benzinga - Snapshot Of Insider Activity

At less than 5.0x forward funds from operations (“FFO”) and down nearly 50% over the past year, shares do invite a second look.

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of PGRE

Tenant concentration, however, remains a key concern for me. First Republic Bank, who was taken over by the FDIC at the beginning of May and subsequently sold to JPMorgan (JPM), is their top tenant, representing over 6% of annualized rent.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Top 10 Tenants

In a prior analysis in March, I rated shares a “sell” primarily for this reason. I also cited continued weakness in their San Francisco market, as well as looming large-block expirations as reasons to stay clear of the stock.

Shares have since fallen by over 4.5% since that update. This compares to a return of 7.3% in the broader S&P (SPY) over the same period.

Following recent results, I’m less pessimistic on the outlook, given updates provided, but I remain wary and would be hesitant to newly initiate in the stock. For existing shareholders, given the pullback thus far, it likely makes the most sense to hold until further clarity is obtained.

Recent Results

During the quarter, PGRE leased just over 195K SF of space at negative cash spreads of 1.9%. While the spreads were negative, the leasing volume itself was in-line with first quarter averages in prior periods.

The activity, however, was offset by expirations, most notably the scheduled expiration of Credit Agricole’s 305K SF lease in February 2023. The effects of the expiration resulted in a 150-basis point (“bps”) decline in occupancy from the prior quarter to 89.8%.

Among their notable signings during the quarter was one 119K SF signing in their Manhattan market. This signing was also pivotal in reducing the portfolio’s most significant 2024 expiration by about 30%.

On the opposite end of the country, they also signed Waymo, a subsidiary of Google parent company, Alphabet (GOOG), to just under 80K SF of space in the Market Center property being vacated by Uber Technologies (UBER). This signing de-risks their largest 2023 expiration by over 30%.

Though positive, it’s worth highlighting the concessions being provided. In San Francisco, for example, tenant improvements are running at nearly a quarter of initial rents. And in return, PGRE is getting just a five-year term.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Quarterly Leasing Activity

In addition, 70% of UBER’s space still needs to be filled. As such, the status of the ongoing leasing efforts is worth continued attention in the periods ahead.

Prospective investors should also closely monitor the situation surrounding PGRE’s single largest tenant, First Republic, a failed bank that is now owned by JPM. Currently, they occupy a 460K SF space in San Francisco. And at present, the offices remain open. Rents are also current. But the fate of the leases is uncertain.

According to management, at the date of their release, JPM had a timetable of 60 days to decide what to do with the space. While it is expected that most of the space will be accepted, it is not a sure fact.

If they are, instead, rejected, then that would likely leave PGRE short of their earnings estimates for the year, which were just increased by a penny a share at the midpoint, following a quarter that turned in stronger than expected FFO.

Why PGRE Is A Hold

The outlook for PGRE is clearer now than it was earlier in the year. At that time, Silicon Valley Bank had just failed, and alarm bells were sounding for their single largest tenant, First Republic. In addition, there were looming expirations without any notable updates. Accordingly, I viewed shares as a “sell.”

In a vote of confidence, shares have continued to benefit from a steady stream of insider buying from key personnel, despite the uncertainty. Furthermore, their recent earnings release didn’t signal that any worst-case scenarios were nigh.

In fact, the company turned in a relatively positive quarter. First Republic is continuing to pay rent and management expects JPM to accept most if not all the current space subject to lease. PGRE also made headway in de-risking a sizeable portion of their 2023/2024 lease expirations.

An ample cash position of over $450M, which brings their current liquidity to over +$1.0B, and a fully secured and non-recourse debt profile also provides the company the flexibility to simply walk away or to direct resources to more shareholder-friendly priorities, such as repurchases.

Despite this, I remain pessimistic, albeit less so than I was previously. There are still a number of expirations that management needs to work through. In addition, the company is operating on negative absorption and is providing increased concessions on their signings.

The ultimate fate of the First Republic leases is also highly uncertain, and this was acknowledged as much by management during the call. Even if a small share of leases were rejected by JPM, that could still result in overall underperformance for the year.

While some may find shares attractive due to the heavy insider buying, its cash position, and their discounted valuation, I prefer to remain cautious until there is further clarity on the road ahead. For these reasons, I believe a “hold” rating is appropriate.