Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Paramount Group: Tenant Concentration And Upcoming Lease Expirations Are Headwinds

May 11, 2023 3:36 AM ETParamount Group, Inc. (PGRE)
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.67K Followers

Summary

  • Paramount Group owns and operates Class-A office properties in key submarkets in New York City and San Francisco.
  • In a previous update, I cited concerns regarding their tenant concentration to First Republic Bank, which has since been sold to JPMorgan.
  • Since then, shares have weakened. But I am less pessimistic about the outlook now than I was then.
  • Nevertheless, I remain cautious on new initiation due to the uncertainty of the eventual fate of their current First Republic leases, as well their near-term lease expirations.

Aerial View of Manhattan at Night / NYC

AerialPerspective Works

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) owns and operates Class-A office properties in select submarkets of New York City and San Francisco.

The company does have significant liquidity of over +$1.0B, which includes a sizeable overall cash balance of +$463M. In addition, all their debt

Benzinga - Snapshot Of Insider Activity

Benzinga - Snapshot Of Insider Activity

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of PGRE

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of PGRE

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Top 10 Tenants

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Top 10 Tenants

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Quarterly Leasing Activity

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Quarterly Leasing Activity

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.67K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.