LeoPatrizi

Thesis

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) operates hotel in various parts of the world. The business reported very strong 1Q23 strong results along with a huge step up in guidance, which are very encouraging factors of the business growth momentum. Importantly, the 1Q23 results reflected the strong travel trends. However, I believe a large portion of these growth momentum is already priced into the stock and valuation. MAR is currently trading at its average of 14x forward EBITDA, which means returns from here are going to be driven by earnings growth. I acknowledge that there are still many underlying growth drivers that can push earnings further from here, but I personally feel less excited about the stock given the lack of margin of safety. Therefore, I am recommending a hold rating simply because valuation is not where I want it to be. I would be more willing to invest in a long position at a lower multiple.

1Q23 results highlight

MAR delivered an exceptional performance in 1Q23, surpassing consensus estimates. The company reported gross lodging fees of $1.13 billion, EBITDA of approximately $1.09 billion, and an adjusted EPS of $2.09. Notably, global RevPAR experienced robust growth of 34%, driven by an 11% increase in ADR and a 65% occupancy rate. In addition, incentive management fees were 23% higher than in 1Q19 and nearly doubled from 2022 levels, with the exception of Greater China. Non-RevPAR related franchise fees also exhibited significant growth, reaching $197 million. Management's outlook for 2Q23 remains positive; however, they acknowledge limited visibility for 2H23. The projected full RevPAR growth implies relatively stable to low-single-digit growth for 2H23. In terms of 2Q23, the upcoming quarter is expected to benefit from particularly strong year-over-year growth in international markets, notably in the Asia Pacific region..

Growth outlook

Normal travel conditions have resumed, as predicted. Although the management team noted that the transient booking window is still relatively short at about 3 weeks, forward booking is strong. Both leisure-related demand and average daily rate have been strong. In 1Q23, transient room nights increased by 12% year over year, and average daily rate increased by 8%. For the first time since the pandemic began, North American business transient revenues in 1Q23 were higher than the 2019 average. I think it's important to point out that this is the case even though cross-border travel (US and Canada) remains slightly below 2019 levels, with guests traveling abroad accounting for nearly 20% of total room nights. While these are all good indicators of demand, the concern is visibility. There is no guarantee that the trend will not reverse in the coming quarters. I prefer to sit on the conservative side of the fence and wait for more visibility, which management should continue to provide with each earnings update, before making an assessment whether to invest. That said, if this trend keeps up, it bodes really well for earning surprise in FY23/24

China

I think the return of international travel into and out of China is what could drive a surprise in earnings. The mainland of China has fully recovered, and RevPAR in Greater China has returned to 95% of pre-pandemic levels in 1Q23. Notably, domestic demand drove 1Q23 growth, as international airlift accounted for less than 20% of 2019 capacity as of the end of March. Prior to the pandemic, international travelers accounted for about a quarter of room nights in Greater China. The expansion of international flights to and from China is proceeding at a snail's pace, with 2Q23 airlift predicted to be only around 40% of 2019 levels. While many investors would have expected a surge in international travel, that has not been the case. However, I believe it is only a matter of time as I believe a key issue that might be preventing travelers back into China is the processing and issuance of Visa. As this bottleneck ease, I expect international travel to and from China to start showing strong recovery. The pace of recovery is one thing to monitor, if the recovery is much faster than expected, we could see MAR posting a strong beat in the coming quarters or FY23. I believe this will ignite a strong positive momentum on the stock price.

Developer financing

The recent banking turmoil and raising rates have caused turmoil to many borrowers. Thankfully, MAR reported that despite difficulties in obtaining financing, particularly for new construction projects, deals that already have financing in place are proceeding as planned. We can also infer that the turmoil is having little to no effect because the number of deals closing out of the pipeline is stable. Management is optimistic that the current lending constraints in the hotel industry are only temporary, citing the resiliency of hotel financing in the past.

Conclusion

MAR delivered strong 1Q23 results, surpassing expectations and reflecting positive travel trends. While there are underlying growth drivers, the current valuation suggests limited upside. Therefore, I recommend a hold rating, awaiting a better entry point. In particular, I am waiting for clearer commentary on China international travel recovery and also more visibility into bookings.