Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Marriott International: Waiting For More Visibility Into Bookings And International Travel Recovery

May 11, 2023 3:42 AM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
443 Followers

Summary

  • Marriott International reported impressive 1Q23 results, exceeding expectations with gross lodging fees of $1.13 billion, EBITDA of approximately $1.09 billion, and an adjusted EPS of $2.09.
  • Normal travel conditions have resumed, indicating positive trends with increased transient room nights and average daily rates.
  • The recovery of international travel in and out of China could be a key driver for earnings surprise.

Business people checking-in at hotel reception desk

LeoPatrizi

Thesis

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) operates hotel in various parts of the world. The business reported very strong 1Q23 strong results along with a huge step up in guidance, which are very encouraging factors of the business growth momentum. Importantly, the

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
443 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.