Introduction

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in companies with higher-than-average expected earnings growth across Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Far East. The fund's expense ratio is reported by iShares as being 0.36%, with a median bid/ask spread of 0.03%. The relatively tight spread is helped by relative popularity; net assets under management were $13.5 billion as of May 9, 2023. The fund was also incepted many years ago on August 1, 2005, so EFG ETF has plenty of history too.

EFG's benchmark is the MSCI EAFE Growth Index. The fund is basically a Developed Markets equity fund but specifically excludes the United States and Canada. In a similar vein to IEV which I covered recently, EFG also offers an implicit short-USD "hedge" given the lack of exposure to the U.S. dollar (the fund's holdings, being listed in other markets, are ultimately denominated in non-USD currencies).

The fund has seen net inflows over the past year of circa +$3.64 billion as depicted below, which is hefty in both absolute terms and relative to prevailing net assets under management of $13.5 billion.

ETFDB.com

Top Holdings and Concentration

EFG was invested in 425 holdings as of May 9, 2023, and these were spread across mid- and large-cap stocks. Naturally, the fund gravitates toward large-caps due to both its methodology and by necessity (given the size of the fund's net assets). Nevertheless, EFG is well diversified, with the largest holding representing less than 5%; namely, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). The top 10 holdings in EFG's portfolio are listed below.

Data from iShares.com

I think it is worth reviewing EFG at this juncture, as it has out-performed since my last article covering the ETF published January 29, 2023. At the time I thought EFG was undervalued; since then it has risen 4.74% as compared to the S&P 500's change of 1.88% per Seeking Alpha data. I liked the fund's IRR potential of 9% per annum at the time, and thought the fund was probably trading at a 20-25% discount based on my fair value estimate. I presented EFG as a multi-year hold, but of course not only prices but earnings expectations change over time. A revaluation of the fund can help us decide whether, all considered, there are better opportunities (or not) elsewhere.

Key Sector Exposures

Before investing in EFG it is worth understanding the fund's key sector exposures. An updated table below elucidates the ETF's exposures as each pertain to cyclicality, sensitivity, or defensiveness. Evidently the fund is broadly diversified across these categories, albeit with some particular emphasis on health care (18%), industrials (a further 18%), and defensive stocks (15%).

Morningstar.com

Nevertheless, this means EFG's better-than-average earnings growth potential (per expectations) spreads across a diverse array of sectors, which makes the ETF a reasonably resilient choice (in theory) across any stage of the business cycle. I like to think of this as a "business cycle hedge", although I should add not as a market cycle hedge (investor sentiment can crash stocks regardless of their long-term intrinsic values). I do like the fact that EFG's "alpha" potential is however driven largely by underlying earnings.

Return Profile

EFG can be valued based on earnings growth; Morningstar provide me with a figure of 11.75% for three- to five-year earnings growth. Meanwhile, I reference the index's most recent factsheet published for April 2023 month-end, which presents me with trailing and forward price/earnings ratios of 26.37x and 20.68x, respectively, and a price/book ratio of 3.74x. The indicative dividend yield is expressed as being 1.78%. Note: these figures imply a forward return on equity of 18.09% and a dividend distribution rate (from earnings) of circa 47%.

Holding most factors constant, and building a model that assumes earnings come in alongside consensus, the IRR is greater than my previous assessment at 11.48%. This is likely helped by improving expectations with energy prices and other longer-run inflationary pressures abating in Europe. While short-term rates are still rising, markets have been more buoyant this year with optimism creeping in. I do however assume a constant forward earnings multiple in this base case.

Author's Calculations

Let's assume a long-run geographically-weighted 10-year yield of 2%, a long-term earnings growth rate of 2%, and an equity risk premium of 5.5% (which is admittedly a little high). That would imply an 18.18x forward multiple in our terminal year, which would take the IRR down a few notches to 9.00% exactly. That would roughly match my last estimate of 9.27%. Of course, the portfolio is moving along with everything else, but it would seem as though EFG still offers good value.

Geographical Exposures

I have considered the fund's geographical weightings (as depicted in the chart below) to calculate the weighted risk-free rate of 2.22% via local 10-year yields, and to calculate the weighted country risk premium using data from Professor Damodaran.

Author's Calculations

The benefit for EFG is that it is largely exposed to very mature and relatively stable markets. That means the fund can afford not only a low risk-free rate, but also a low country risk premium. As a result, the IRR of 9% (on the low end, or 11.48% on the higher end in my base case) is actually very generous. It would suggest an equity risk premium of up to 8.62%, net of risk-free rates and the weighted CRP. That could suggest a lift of 7 to 37% on valuation alone (depending on whether you use my base case or less generous case), as the fair-value IRR might be closer to about 8.4% (that being 5.5% ERP assumption, plus adjustments for the geo-weighted risk-free rate and CRP).

Volatility

Helped by EFG's stock selection in mostly large-caps, and broad diversification, the beta of the fund is reasonable at 1.12x on a three-year basis (I calculate using time series price data relative to the S&P 500). On a volatility-adjusted basis, I would place EFG at right (but safely) around average.

Conclusion

EFG is an attractive long-term hold for more risk averse investors. If EFG performs poorly, it is unlikely that U.S. stocks will be performing especially strongly. The ETF is a good source of external, non-USD equity beta, with short-term potential for out-performance. Having said all this, given my preference for higher-IRR opportunities in plain nominal terms, a return of 9% per annum in my lesser case outlined above makes EFG less appealing. While it is likely to be a safe long-term buy, I would take a neutral approach. If the beta of the fund was closer to 1x, that would have made it more interesting.

I would also finally add that the correlation of EFG with the S&P 500 is 0.9x; 0.92x on the downside specifically, and 0.79 on the upside. So, EFG is more liable to under-perform than it is to out-perform. This is also a worthwhile aspect, especially if we see buoyant markets continuing. In plain nominal terms, it will probably pay to be in higher-ROE U.S. stocks than investing in EFG's portfolio.