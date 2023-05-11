Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adobe: Fast Growth Meets With Strong Competition

May 11, 2023 3:55 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)
Waterside Insight
Summary

  • Thanks to over seven to eight years of continued strong growth, Adobe has a strong balance sheet and financials to face an economic slowdown.
  • Adobe's continued appetite for acquisition will need to be balanced with its current liquidity position in the medium term.
  • More fierce competition in AI from large and niche players will inevitably bring down some of its margins for the longer term.

Adobe Logo on side of Building.

Santiaga

Investment Thesis

Adobe has the strongest growth and balance sheet in its recent history due to its strong product offering and emerging trends in AI (Artificial Intelligence). However, this landscape's competition is ever-evolving, with changes coming fast. Its relentless fast growth could be moderating

Adobe: Revenue vs EBITDA

Adobe: Revenue vs EBITDA (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Adobe: Revenue by Segment

Adobe: Revenue by Segment (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Adobe ARR Definition

Adobe ARR Definition (Company 2022 10K)

Adobe: ARR Growth by Segment

Adobe: ARR Growth by Segment (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Adobe: Quarterly Margin

Adobe: Quarterly Margin (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Adobe: Cash Flow Analysis

Adobe: Cash Flow Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Adobe: R&D vs Operating Expenses

Adobe: R&D vs Operating Expenses (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Adobe: Free Cash Flow vs Net Income

Adobe: Free Cash Flow vs Net Income (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Adobe: Debt To Equity Ratio

Adobe: Debt To Equity Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Adobe: Current Ratio

Adobe: Current Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Adobe: Financial Overview

Adobe: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Adobe: Price Ratios

Adobe: Price Ratios (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Adobe: Fair Valuation

Adobe: Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Waterside Insight
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

