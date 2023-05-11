ImagineGolf

Thesis

Dorchester Minerals, LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) is very nicely positioned to weather a potential recession, or at least downturn in energy pricing. In this article I'll go through where their assets are, and what the breakeven pricing is in those basins.

Combined with the company's zero debt load, the low breakeven pricing and low overhead overall can keep this company profitable even with a pullback in oil pricing in the short-term, and should keep them paying out that variable dividend.

Company Overview

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is the owner of producing and non-producing crude oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leaseholder interests. The company’s interests are spread across 590 counties and 28 states. A majority of Dorchester Minerals company revenue comes from royalties and net profit interests from crude oil and natural gas wells in production across major shale plays in the United States. In addition to revenue from producing assets, Dorchester Minerals also has a significant and unleased and undeveloped acreage position.

The largest contributors to both oil and gas production are the Permian Basin and Bakken Shale plays, but they are active in a variety of the most prolific shale plays in the United States. The company’s legacy assets provide a low-decline production base. Dorchester Minerals strives to manage a portfolio of properties that allow shareholders to benefit from multiple commodity price and development cycles. The company is committed to achieving goals through organic growth and accretive acquisitions and is not interested in growth for growth’s sake.

Operations

Production for Dorchester Minerals is still recovering from the 2020 downturn in activity. However, since 2016, oil production has increased over 30% for the company. And while gas production has decreased by over 20% since 2016, the associated gas from the Bakken Shale and Permian Basin has helped suppress the gas decline. The company has a wide geographic footprint with exposure to nearly every domestic-producing basin.

Bakken/Three Forks

Dorchester Minerals has an 83,600 gross acre and a 10,400 net acre position in the Bakken Shale. The company has 1,651 gross producing wells. Operators for the company include EOG, Continental, and Hess.

Breakeven pricing is around $60/bbl for Bakken Shale Producers, one of the higher-cost areas to produce in the U.S. In the event of a recession and commodity price dips, look for any new drilling activity in this region to be curbed first, and focused on more profitable areas with lower breakeven pricing levels.

Midland Basin

The company owns a 257,000 gross acre and 17,000 net acre position in the Midland Basin. Operators for the company in this region include Pioneer and ConocoPhillips.

Breakeven pricing for the Midland Basin producers is around $52/bbl. This large position in the Midland Basin bodes well for the company as the Midland Basin is one of the lower-cost areas to produce in the U.S. The company’s interests in this area should be more protected against commodity pricing drops because even if prices drop, potential price floors should still support new drilling activity.

Permian/Delaware Basin

The Delaware Basin is the lowest-cost basin to produce in the United States among the major shale plays. Breakeven pricing for producers hovers around $46/bbl in this region. The company has a position of 13,500 gross acres and 900 net acres in the Delaware Basin.

While this is one of the hottest plays in the U.S. due to low production costs, look for company leadership to continue targeting key acquisitions in this shale play. Expanding the position in this shale play would bode well for the company.

In the event of a recession, look for the company to shift activity and focus to this region as the Delaware Basin will be the last of any major shale plays to feel the effects of a recession.

Industry Positioning

Company leadership appears committed to organic growth and prioritizing returns for shareholders. In addition to growth throughout its current acreage positions, the company has done a good job identifying and acquiring mineral and royalty positions in diversified key shale plays across the U.S. By having a diverse position in the most prolific shale plays across the U.S., the company can remain vigilant on producing vs. non-producing interests as commodity prices are effected by market uncertainty.

The company is well-positioned to mitigate the effects of a looming recession with a diversified position throughout the most prolific shale plays in the United States. A large position in the Permian Basin allows the company to continue production levels even in the face of recession.

With a commitment from the current administration to refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve between the $62-$72/bbl range at the end of 2023, price floors even in the face of recession shouldn’t drop much below $65/bbl. Breakeven pricing of $52/bbl in the Midland Basin and $46/bbl in the Delaware Basin, where the majority of the company’s position lies, means investors should expect revenues to be largely unchanged for the company, despite market effects. Of course this depends on the exact contract agreements with customers, but overall it likely won't change tremendously.

Having such a favorable position and the flexibility to focus on favorable shale plays should be attractive to prospective investors and current investors should be bullish on the company’s future. As was evidenced with key acquisitions in 2021, where the company spiked in growth and revenues, investors should be confident in the leadership of the company. New well activity also spiked at the end of 2021 and through 2022, positioning the company for solid future growth.

All in all, Dorchester Minerals has a diversified mineral portfolio, wide geographic footprint with exposure to nearly every domestic producing basin, and significant unleased and undeveloped acres. Investors should be bullish on this stock, even in the face of what appears to be looming recession effects. And in the event a major global conflict breaks out or supply is suddenly cut, resulting commodity price increases will only increase revenue for the company.

Returning Value to Shareholders

Data by YCharts

One thing about DMLP that investors should understand is that they do not have a base dividend, and they're entirely variable based off of their total receipts. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, and can certainly lend itself to perfectly fine, if not entirely predictable, dividends. A fellow Seeking Alpha analyst did a fantastic write up already on predictions for potential dividends for this year and it looks spot on, so give this one a read if you're interested further.

One thing to note is their share float dilution. It looks like they do offerings every year since 2018 like clockwork, so that could come into play further down the line. But that's offset a bit by the fact they carry zero long term debt. If a little share float dilution is the tradeoff for that, then I'm okay with it.

Conclusion

Overall DMLP is an interesting company. They're well positioned in numerous basins around the US and can easily weather lower energy pricing with favorable breakeven pricing on the majority of their land. I also like the zero debt a lot.

I think their positioning will allow them to continue to pay a decent dividend, no matter what recessionary forces we might face this year. I'll have to give DMLP stock a buy recommendation for the investor who could use a little more upstream in their portfolio.

About this article: When I research stocks I start with a "bird's eye view" of the target company. Many of the things I went through in this article are what I'll look at first.

When this bird's eye view is complete, I'll decide if I want to avoid the company for the time being or if it's a potential candidate for investment. This article that you are reading is the result of my bird's eye view examination.

It is designed to be an overall high level view of the company that you can read to determine if this company is something that you might consider as a candidate for investment.

You should not take my final conclusion on the company as your sole recommendation for investment, and you should conduct further in-depth research on your own to come to your final conclusions.

As a result of this, my "buy" recommendations come with an asterisk. And that asterisk is that this is only a high-level examination, and in-depth research that can take many hours, or days, of your time is still required. This is why my articles are short and to the point, with no fluff or filler. Just the facts that you need to know to move forward.