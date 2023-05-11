Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Runway Growth Finance Delivers Steady Earnings In Tough Macro Environment

May 11, 2023 4:42 AM ETRunway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY)
Summary

  • Results were released on 9 May 2023 and were resilient in the face of a tougher operating environment.
  • Management is behaving conservatively at present probably because of the current macro headwinds they're seeing. I appreciate that as a shareholder going into uncertain times.
  • Earnings were up, so were expenses and NAV dipped a bit on negative mark-to-market valuations of equity investments (5%) of the book.
  • The core 95% of assets in senior secured and first lien debt is doing its job perfectly.
  • RWAY remains a buy and currently yields 16%.

Woman adding a coin to savings in a piggy bank.

Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

After my initial article on Runway Growth finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) I was eagerly waiting the next batch of results to see how the company has been performed over the last quarter. Now that some time

Company Presentation

Quarterly Activity (Company Presentation)

Earnings Release

Portfolio Reconciliation (Earnings Release)

Company Presentation

LTV and Loss ratios vs industry and peers (Company Presentation)

Company Presentation

Summary (Company Presentation)

This article was written by

I'm an optimist. I look forward to a brighter future. As the world evolves so must our investment style. Opportunities are everywhere but having the right mindset, being humble and having a can do, never stop learning attitude is critical to success. We can beat the market but it's likely to come with more volatility. I'm ok with that, I have a plan. Opinions are my own and are not financial or stock advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RWAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

