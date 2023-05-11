coldsnowstorm

Introduction

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is a multinational corporation that specializes in providing affordable and innovative health solutions with a focus on improving patient well-being worldwide. Established in Israel in 1944 with a legacy dating back to 1901, Teva has a significant presence in the United States, Europe, and other global markets. Its portfolio includes generic medicines, including biosimilars, over-the-counter products, and innovative medicines. Teva operates through three primary segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets, each with a tailored product portfolio, enabling optimal alignment among operations, commercial regions, R&D, and global marketing. Teva also conducts additional activities, including the sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients to third parties, contract manufacturing, and an out-licensing platform run by affiliate Medis, which offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies.

The following article details and analyzes Teva's most recent quarterly earnings, reported on May 10th.

Teva's Financials

In Q1 2023, Teva reported revenues of $3,661 million, on par with Q1 2022, with a 4% increase in local currency terms. This was attributed to higher revenues from generics in Europe and International segments, certain innovative products, and Anda in the North America segment, but was offset by lower revenues in other areas. Negative impacts from exchange rate movements, including hedging effects, affected revenues by $128 million and operating income by $32-33 million. Gross profit fell by 9% to $1,582 million, with a decrease in both gross profit margin and non-GAAP gross profit margin due to inflationary pressures, lower profitability revenues, and unfavorable hedging activities. R&D expenses increased by 4% to $234 million, while selling and marketing expenses decreased by 6% to $546 million. Operating income was $2 million, a vast improvement from the $713 million loss in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 21% to $899 million. Net loss and loss per share were $205 million and $0.18, respectively, significantly lower than the previous year's Q1. Cash flow used in operating activities was $145 million, compared to $49 million in Q1 2022. As of March 31, 2023, Teva's debt stood at $20,691 million, down from $21,212 million at the end of 2022.

Teva's stock traded 8% lower following Q1 earnings.

Now, I will present an overview of Teva's largest market segment, located in North America, encompassing the United States and Canada. The revenue for the North America segment of the company in Q1 2023 was $1,766 million, a 2% increase from Q1 2022. Here are some key details about major products and activities:

Revenues from generic products (including biosimilars) fell by 8% to $824 million, mainly because of increased competition. The company launched additional strengths for Lenalidomide capsules in the US on March 9, 2023. Ajovy, for migraine prevention, revenues rose by 36% to $49 million, primarily due to an increase in volume. Austedo revenues saw a 10% increase to $170 million, also largely due to volume growth. Austedo XR, a new once-daily formulation, was approved by the FDA on February 17, 2023. Uzedy, a treatment for schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA on April 28, 2023, and is expected to be available in the US soon. Revenues from Bendeka and Treanda fell by 23% to $63 million, mainly due to the entry of generic Bendamustine products into the market after the expiry of the orphan drug exclusivity in December 2022. Copaxone revenues dipped by 12% to $76 million, primarily because of generic competition and a decline in market share due to the availability of alternative therapies. The revenue from Anda increased by 24% to $424 million, and other revenues increased by 15% to $160 million, mainly due to a reduction in estimated liabilities associated with ProAir HFA.

Teva has restated its revenue outlook for the full year 2023, confirming a range of $14.8 to $15.4 billion, accompanied by an anticipated free cash flow of $1.7 to $2.1 billion. With its proficiency in producing free cash flow, Teva is expected to sustain its research and development endeavors while concurrently reducing its debts.

Mixed Results in Teva's Q1 2023 Financial Report, with Successes and Challenges Across Its Product Portfolio

Teva's financial report for Q1 2023 presents a mixed picture with various noteworthy observations. Firstly, Teva's product portfolio is diverse, which can be both advantageous and challenging. While this diversification leads to multiple revenue streams, it also creates complexities in managing different markets, competition levels, and regulatory environments. For instance, Ajovy and Austedo's revenue growth demonstrates the potential of innovative drugs in Teva's portfolio. However, the decline in revenue for Bendeka, Treanda, and Copaxone highlights the challenges posed by patent expirations and generic competition.

Teva's investments in research and development have yielded positive outcomes, evident from the endorsement of Austedo XR and Uzedy, which are poised to become new revenue streams, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to innovation. Austedo XR, which is prescribed to treat movement disorders such as tardive dyskinesia, is an improvement over the original Austedo that necessitated twice-daily dosing. However, Ingrezza, a once-daily tardive dyskinesia drug by Neurocrine (NBIX), dominates the market, generating ~$1.5 billion in annual revenue. Although Austedo's extended-release formulation could reduce this gap, the familiarity of neurologists and other prescribers with Ingrezza could limit the impact. On the other hand, Uzedy is an extended-release, subcutaneous injection of risperidone, an antipsychotic commonly used to treat schizophrenia. Teva and MedinCell, its collaborator, are optimistic that this extended-release formulation will enhance treatment adherence, a critical aspect for schizophrenia patients, as oral risperidone, unlike Uzedy, requires daily dosing.

Thirdly, the decrease in generic products revenue is concerning and mainly due to increased competition in the market. However, the launch of additional strengths for Lenalidomide capsules, for example, shows that Teva is actively working to maintain its competitiveness in this segment.

Fourthly, the growth in revenue from Anda is a bright spot in the report. Recall, Teva acquired Anda, a distributor of generic medicines, in 2016. The increase is primarily due to a reduction in estimated liabilities associated with ProAir HFA, indicating that Teva's strategic decisions are positively impacting its financials.

Finally, the reduction in Teva's debt is a positive sign. Despite the mixed performance of its products, the company's ability to continue lowering its debt suggests effective financial management, which will be crucial for its long-term financial health and stability. More on this below.

Teva's Debt Reduction Efforts Offer Hope to Investors, but Challenges Remain

Investors' primary concern with Teva is its substantial debt, which is of significant magnitude. At the close of Q1 2023, Teva's debt stood at $20.691 billion, representing a slight decline from $21.212 billion at the end of 2022. Therefore, an investment in Teva is contingent on the company's capacity to service its debt in ways that benefit investors.

To fully understand the financial situation, Teva's debt must be analyzed alongside the company's product performance, revenue streams, and R&D efforts. The decline in revenues from generic products and certain branded drugs is a cause for concern as it puts pressure on Teva's ability to generate sufficient profits to service its debt. However, revenue growth from other drugs such as Ajovy and Austedo, as well as the promising prospects of newly approved drugs like Austedo XR and Uzedy, provide a more positive outlook. These drugs could potentially boost Teva's profitability, aiding its debt reduction efforts.

Additionally, the increase in Anda's revenue and the reduction in estimated liabilities connected to ProAir HFA also contribute to Teva's ability to decrease its debt load. Teva's continued investment in R&D, resulting in new product approvals, plays a critical role. Although these investments may add to short-term financial pressures, they are essential for long-term growth and sustainability, ultimately contributing to the company's capacity to manage its debt.

My Analysis & Recommendation

A detailed look at Teva's Q1 2023 financial statement offers a multifaceted understanding of its place in the pharmaceutical sector. The broad range of its portfolio brings both potential and challenges that require strategic handling. Anda's revenue boost, due to tactical choices, and the hopeful prospects of newly approved drugs could enhance Teva's earnings and assist in debt relief. Growth in inventive products like Ajovy and Austedo reflects the value of Teva's R&D commitments. The arrival of Austedo XR and Uzedy further brightens the company's innovation path. However, a decrease in earnings from generic and certain branded drugs, such as Bendeka, Treanda, and Copaxone, highlight the negative effects of patent expirations and intensified generic competition. Moreover, in my view, Teva is yet to unveil a game-changing drug that could significantly bolster its situation. Until then, the prudent course for Teva is to tread carefully and gradually chip away at its debt.

Investors must recognize the intricacies of Teva's circumstances. It's a proven pharmaceutical company with a varied portfolio and a proven dedication to R&D, which has shown recent potential. Conversely, it's grappling with substantial debt, rising generic competition, and inflationary trends. With these factors and current uncertainties in mind, my current recommendation for Teva Pharmaceutical is 'Hold'. Future investment actions should be steered by careful tracking of the company's debt minimization efforts, new product performance, and its capacity to deal with the growing competition in the generic drugs market.