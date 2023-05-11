Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
fuboTV's Equity Raise May Show Its True Color

May 11, 2023 5:10 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)
LEL Investment LLC
Summary

  • fuboTV reported earnings on May 4, and its stock rose 78% in three days.
  • Fubo has two potential growth drivers: advertising ARPU and an underpenetrated streaming service market.
  • Despite impressive growth and progress towards its goals in Q1, Fubo's stock may experience a 50% downside due to declining book value.
Binge watching the favorite TV show

Rainer Puster

Recap

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) reported earnings on May 4. Its stock went up 78% in 3 business days. At a glance, the company showed a narrowing in losses and believed that it no longer needed to tap into the capital market for funding

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

