TUI AG (TUIFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 4:36 AM ETTUI AG (TUIFF)
TUI AG (OTCPK:TUIFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicola Gehrt - Investor Relations

Sebastian Ebel - Chief Executive Officer

Mathias Kiep - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Clarke - Bernstein

Cristian Nedelcu - UBS

Mark Irvine-Fortescue - Stifel

Alex Brignall - Redburn

Jamie Rollo - Morgan Stanley

Richard Stuber - Numis

Nicola Gehrt

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to TUI Group’s Q2 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Nicola, and I think most of you are familiar with me. I’m here on stage with our CEO, Sebastian Ebel; and our CFO, Mathias Kiep. They will show you where we are with our second quarter results and how we move ahead, which we think will be a strong summer business.

As you all know, we will kind of end of our presentation with some anecdotes and some progress which we have made on our strategic initiatives. And afterwards, we will be available for Q&A as always. We will start with questions here from the audience before we actually give over to the operator so that the external audience also has the opportunity to ask for Q&A.

So with that, I hand over to Sebastian and the floor is yours.

Sebastian Ebel

Thank you very much. A warm welcome here in the room and in the net. I hope that no one expects anecdotes from me, except for tourism. And I would like to give you an overview about the TUI, about the quarter two and what we do see for the foreseeable future. I think for us, it’s really good to see that the Q2 shows the clear path to full recovery and even more what we do see for the summer, we are back to normality. And what is very important that with all the measures

