MIPS AB: A Sleep Well Business At A Fair Price

May 11, 2023 9:00 AM ETMips AB (publ) (MPZAF), MPZAY1 Comment
Summary

  • MIPS AB is a pioneer and market leader in bicycle helmet safety systems.
  • This business possesses numerous enduring competitive advantages that will prove challenging for competitors to replicate in the near future.
  • It has compounded revenue by 49% CAGR, earnings by 62% CAGR, and free cash flow per share by 39% CAGR since 2014.
  • The stock appears expensive on an absolute level but undervalued relative to historical levels, the uniqueness and dominance of the business, the size and trajectory of its moats, and growth potential.

Mother helping son wearing helmet for cycling

jacoblund/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

MIPS AB (OTC:MPZAF) (OTCPK:MPZAY) (MIPS.ST, listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange) is a pioneer and market leader in helmet safety

Source: MIPS FY2019-2022 Results and FY2027 targets

MIPS Q1'23 results

MIPS Q1’23 results 26th April 2023 (MIPS, Sleep Well Investments)

I run Sleep Well Investments to find time-tested and anti-fragile businesses to help you avoid permanent capital losses - the first rule of investing. All businesses go through a comprehensive review, I call it a ‘sleep well investment’ checklist, to evaluate their (i) business quality, (ii) competitive position and risks, and (iii) valuation. They are given a score and a trigger (buy) price to ensure a high margin of safety.The first few write-ups are: The VAT Group - The Vaccum Valve Monopoly Shimano - The Bike Component Monopoly Floor and Decor - Future Home Improvement Monopoly Subscribe for more sleep-well investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPZAF, MPZAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

