tomspix

Introduction

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) released its Preliminary Unaudited first quarter 2023 results on May 9, 2023, and published a company supplemental presentation.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on April 3, 2023. I have followed EGY quarterly since April 2014.

As I have explained in my preceding article, VAALCO Energy has changed drastically since October 13, 2022. The company acquired TransGlobe, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the new VAALCO Energy.

Thus, the first quarter of 2023 is the first full quarter for the new VAALCO Energy.

Warning: the production for 1Q23 is lower due to a late lifting planned in Gabon for March but delayed until April. A 4,706 Boep/d difference.

A lifting in Gabon originally planned for March 2023 was delayed until April which resulted in lower NRI sales volumes of 13,600 BOEPD during the first quarter of 2023, compared with 14,900 BOEPD in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company expects second quarter NRI sales to be between 15,600 and 17,300 BOEPD which includes the impacts of the delayed liftings.

1 - 1Q23 Production and revenue snapshot

Oil Production was 18,306 Boep/d during 1Q23 but sold 1,224K Boe for the quarter (13,600 Boep/d), up significantly over the same period a year earlier of 8,051 Boep/d. The increase is due to the combination with TransGlobe, explained earlier.

Unfortunately, a lifting delay in Gabon affected revenues significantly. However, the production will be added to production in 2Q23.

Total oil and gas revenues for 1Q23 were $80.403 million. Oil price averaged $65.68 per Boe in 1Q23.

EGY increased 2022 proved reserves by 149% to 27.9 MMBOE. The new FSO is not operating in Gabon.

The company finalized multiple substantive documents with VAALCO's partners and the Ministry of Mines & Hydrocarbons in Equatorial Guinea for Block P, including the Venus development.

Finally, EGY increased its quarterly cash dividend by 92% to $0.0625 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023 ($0.25 annualized) from $0.0325 per share ($0.13 annualized) in 2022.

EGY 1Q23 Highlights Presentation (EGY Presentation)

VAALCO Energy sold a record 1,224K Barrels of oil equivalent this quarter at an average price of $65.68 per barrel.

EGY Quarterly Oil Price History (Fun Trading)

Note from the press release (Egypt):

In December 2022, VAALCO spudded the Arta77 HC well targeting the Nukhul reservoir. The lateral was successfully drilled through reservoir encountering laterally 1,363 meters of good oil and gas shows. After completing the Arta77 HC well in January 2023, VAALCO drilled five vertical development wells in the first quarter. One well required a frac stimulation and the other four wells added over 700 BOPD at the end of the first quarter. These wells continue to perform very well with May production from them at nearly 1,100 BOPD. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company plans to drill another six vertical wells.

In Canada, VAALCO drilled and completed two wells in the first quarter of 2023, consisting of a 1.5-mile lateral and a 3-mile lateral, which were also required for land retention purposes. Both wells were drilled and completed safely and cost-effectively without incident.

Also, in Gabon, VAALCO completed its 2021/2022 drilling campaign in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company is presently evaluating locations and planning for its next drilling campaign.

Finally, the company is advancing on Block P in the Equatorial Guinea prospect.

In March 2023, VAALCO held productive meetings with the MMH and its partners in Houston. During these meetings, VAALCO finalized multiple substantive documents, for Block P which includes the Venus development, relating to the PSC. VAALCO anticipates a strong, efficient and economic development of this exciting discovery with first oil projected for 2026.

2 - Stock performance

EGY stock has dropped significantly since the company announced its merger with TransGlobe and continues to underperform.

EGY is down 34% on a one-year basis. The merger with Transglobe has been detrimental for EGY investors, and I still wonder why VAALCO decided to complete such a merger.

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment thesis

The new VAALCO Energy, Inc. presents a more diversified portfolio causing the business model to be more robust and less risky. It is a crucial positive point when dealing with small E&P oil stocks, and it is the only benefit I can see after the merger with TransGlobe.

VAALCO is highly correlated with oil and gas prices; as commodity prices drop, so does EGY. I am not very bullish for 2023, but I believe EGY is now trading at an attractive valuation, assuming oil and NG prices are close to rock bottom for 2023. However, the risk of a recession in H2 2023 could push oil and NG prices even lower. Thus, invest with caution.

EGY 1-Year Chart Brent and NG prices (Fun Trading StockCharts)

I recommend using about 40%-45% of your position to trade EGY short-term LIFO. It has been my recommendation for many quarters.

VAALCO Energy - 1Q23 Balance Sheet - The Raw Numbers

VAALCO Energy 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Total Oil and Gas Revenues in $ million 68.66 110.99 78.10 96.59 80.40 Total Revenues EGY in $ million 77.60 127.51 90.02 105.04 n/a* Net income In $ million 12.16 15.10 6.87 17.75 3.47 EBITDA $ million (1Q23 is Adjusted EBITDAX) 45.17 81.91 43.88 49.81 47.80* EPS diluted in $/share 0.21 0.25 0.11 0.17 0.03 Operating cash flow in $ million -0.76 69.77 60.69 -0.85 42.01 CapEx in $ million 23.15 37.13 43.57 56.04 27.70 Free Cash Flow in $ million -23.91 32.64 17.12 -56.90 14.31 Total cash $ million 18.94 53.06 69.29 37.21 52.12 Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and non-current) In $ million 0 0 0 0 0 Share Outstanding diluted in millions 59.18 59.36 59.45 101.92 108.75 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325 0.0625 Oil Production 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Oil Production in Boep/d average ("NRI") 8,051 9,211 9,157 14,390 18,306 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 725 958 731 1,371 1,224 Oil price realized $/ barrel. 109.65 113.38 103.61 70.43 65.68 Click to enlarge

Data Source: Company press release.

* The 10-K has not been released yet; this number is unavailable (n/a).

Analysis: Revenues, Total Debt, Cash, and Preliminary Oil Production

1 - Total oil and gas revenues were $80.40 million in 1Q23

EGY Quarterly Oil and Gas Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Oil and Gas revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $80.40 million compared to $68.66 million for 1Q22. Net income was $3.47 million compared to $12.16 million in 1Q22. Adjusted net income was $7.3 million ($0.07 per diluted share).

The Adjusted EBITDAX totaled $47.8 million in 1Q23.

George Maxwell, VAALCO's Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release:

The first quarter of 2023 is the first full quarter of reporting as a combined company. We delivered strong daily production growth of 27% compared to Q4 2022, and generated significant cash flow and Adjusted EBITDAX, despite lower sales due to timing of liftings and lower commodity pricing. Remaining committed to returning value to shareholders, we increased our quarterly dividend by 92% to $0.0625 per share and have paid the first quarter dividend and announced the second quarter dividend.

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at a loss of $14.31 million in 1Q23

EGY Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.

The trailing 12-month free cash flow for VAALCO was $7.17 million. EGY recorded a first-quarter FCF estimated at $14.31 million.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share for 1Q23 and 2Q23.

VAALCO purchased 2.2 million shares since the inception of share buyback in November 2022 through May 9, 2023. However, with the merger with TransGlobe, the shares outstanding diluted is now 108.752 million, up 83.8% from 1Q22.

3 - The company is debt-free and has a cash position of $52.12 million in 1Q23

EGY Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading) Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $52.12 million as of March 31, 2023, up from $18.94 million in 1Q22. The company has no debt and an Adjusted Working Capital of $40.2 million. The company indicated in the press release: We are a diversified, multinational exploration and production company with significant 2P WI CPR reserves across four countries and heavily weighted to oil. We have no bank debt, a growing cash flow position and meaningful upside opportunities that we are evaluating for future organic growth. We have built a company of size and scale that is capable of supporting sustainable shareholder returns. Liquidity is now over $102 million for the combined company, increasing from $87 million in 4Q22. EGY Balance Sheet (EGY Presentation)

4 - First Quarter Oil-equivalent production

4.1 - Daily oil production NRI

EGY Quarterly Daily Oil Equivalent Production (Fun Trading)

Production for the first quarter of 2023 was 18,306 NRI* Boep/d, up significantly from the same quarter a year ago and up 27.2% sequentially. However, VAALCO sold only 1,224K Boe in 1Q23.

Note*: The production indicated is NRI, which means Net Revenue Interest. It is the total revenue interest that EGY owns in Gabon's oil and gas lease and Transglobe.

EGY Quarterly Net Oil Production and Price per Boe History (Fun Trading)

4.2 - 2023 Guidance, including TransGlobe subsidiary

The company indicates FY23 production from Gabon, Egypt, and Canada, of 24,400 Boep/d in 2023 NRI between 15,300 and 18,600 Boep/d, with CapEx between $70 million and $90 million.

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects NRI sales to be between 15,600 and 17,300 Boep/d, including the impacts of the delayed listings. It is about 10% lower than in 1Q23.

EGY 2023 Guidance (EGY Presentation) Technical Analysis and Commentary EGY TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.

EGY forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $4.90 and support at $3.78. The pattern is often considered bearish.

The general strategy I usually promote in my marketplace, "The gold and oil corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 40%-45% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $8 and $10e EGY has significantly underperformed in the sector and could present a buying opportunity. The selloff today is difficult to justify. Revenues from oil and gas in 1Q23 were lower than expected due to a delay in lifting in Gabon, presenting no material loss or gain. The payments not booked in 1Q23 will be added to the 2Q23 revenues. Another negative issue is that production for 2Q23 is expected to be 10% lower.

Thus, I recommend accumulating EGY between $3.85 and $3.70, with lower support at $3.50. Conversely, it is reasonable to take partial profits between $4.68 and $5 with higher resistance at $5.40. I recommend using the mid-Resistance/support for frequent traders at $4.32.

So watch oil prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.