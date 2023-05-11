Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vaalco Energy: Looks Attractive Now

May 11, 2023 5:49 AM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)
Fun Trading
Summary

  • Oil and Gas revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $80.40 million compared to $68.66 million for 1Q22.
  • Oil production was 18,306 Boep/d during 1Q23 but sold 1,224K Boe for the quarter (13,600 Boep/d), up significantly over the same period a year earlier of 8,051 Boep/d.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share for 1Q23 and 2Q23.
  • I recommend buying EGY between $3.85 and $3.70, with lower support at $3.50.
Oil Production Platform Offshore Sinai Coast

Introduction

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) released its Preliminary Unaudited first quarter 2023 results on May 9, 2023, and published a company supplemental presentation.

EGY 1Q23 Highlights Presentation (EGY Presentation)

EGY Quarterly Oil Price History (Fun Trading)

EGY 1-Year Chart Brent and NG prices (Fun Trading StockCharts)

EGY Quarterly Oil and Gas Revenues History (Fun Trading)

EGY Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

EGY Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $52.12 million as of March 31, 2023, up from $18.94 million in 1Q22. The company has no debt and an Adjusted Working Capital of $40.2 million.

The company indicated in the press release:

We are a diversified, multinational exploration and production company with significant 2P WI CPR reserves across four countries and heavily weighted to oil. We have no bank debt, a growing cash flow position and meaningful upside opportunities that we are evaluating for future organic growth. We have built a company of size and scale that is capable of supporting sustainable shareholder returns.

Liquidity is now over $102 million for the combined company, increasing from $87 million in 4Q22.

EGY Balance Sheet (EGY Presentation)

EGY Quarterly Daily Oil Equivalent Production (Fun Trading)

EGY Quarterly Net Oil Production and Price per Boe History (Fun Trading)

EGY 2023 Guidance (EGY Presentation)

Technical Analysis and Commentary

EGY TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Fun Trading
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term EGY frequently as well.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

