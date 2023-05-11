Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Lithium Corp.: A Long Lithium Play

May 11, 2023 6:46 AM ETAmerican Lithium Corp. (AMLI), LI:CA
Mairah Saleem profile picture
Mairah Saleem
2 Followers

Summary

  • The global move towards electric vehicles is likely to bring better fortunes for American Lithium Corp.
  • Low supply and high demand have seen lithium markets taking a huge downturn. American Lithium will need to navigate a highly competitive landscape to establish its foothold.
  • I believe AMLI stock is a Buy for risk-tolerant investors. A detailed analysis follows.

Company financial data

Company financial data

TLC Project Location

TLC Project Lithium Resource Estimates

AMLI P/NAV

Chartered Certified Accountant, Finance Professional, and Aspiring Financial Analyst. Capital Markets enthusiast, learned in deep-dive research and analysis.

