Thesis

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) has faced a considerable decrease of 42% in its stock value since the beginning of the year, attributable to imbalances in the production and demand of lithium, resulting in the current share price of CAD 2.10.

Having developed expertise and a deep understanding of the intricacies of the lithium market, experienced investors are keenly aware of how the interplay between supply and demand has significantly impacted the sector in recent years. Within this context, the critical importance of lithium's usage in EV batteries, in particular, has emerged as a key driver behind the growing demand for this precious resource.

In 2022, the price of lithium experienced a significant upswing, primarily due to a market that was undersupplied and had high demand, rather than any direct impact from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, the price of lithium began to decline in December 2022, which has started showing signs of regrouping since April. From November 2022, which marked a record high, to mid-April 2023, the price of lithium carbonate decreased by 66%. These declines were attributed to COVID-19 related uncertainties as well as low market supply due to production shortages.

Despite these fluctuations, the long-term factors driving lithium prices remain solid, creating a price floor that is expected to remain higher than the historical average, with multiple lithium mining projects underway worldwide. In my estimation, I rate the AMLI stock a buy for risk-tolerant investors because the current market price is a factor of the overall negative market sentiment rather than the company prospects, which are bound to be redeemed down the line.

Overview

American Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its lithium projects in Nevada. The company's flagship project is the TLC lithium project, which covers over 5000 acres and is located in Nevada and the Falchani Lithium Project and the Macusani Uranium Project located in Puno, Peru. The TLC project is located near existing infrastructure, including power and roads, and has a resource estimate of 4.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in measured resources.

As demand for electric vehicles and other lithium-powered technologies continues to grow, American Lithium Corp. is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for lithium. With a strong portfolio of lithium projects in Nevada and Canada, the company is poised for long-term growth and success in the lithium sector.

The Losses Are (Most Likely) Short Lived

As of their latest financial report, American Lithium Corp. reported a net loss of CAD 5.5 million for the quarter ended November 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of CAD 4.8 million for the same period in the previous year. The increase in loss can be attributed to several factors, including higher exploration and evaluation expenses, as well as increased general and administrative expenses.

It's important to note that the mining industry is capital-intensive, and companies like AMLI typically incur significant expenses during the exploration and development phases of their projects, which can result in short term losses that tend to pay off down the road.

Yahoo Finance

Therefore, I expect that as the demand for lithium and other battery metals grows, American Lithium Corp. will be well-positioned to reap the benefits. The company's projects in Nevada and Canada have immense potential to produce lithium, and strategic investments in exploration and development will help optimize mining and processing methods and increase the resource base.

Despite the challenges posed by a fluctuating lithium market, I believe that the company has the necessary resources and commitment to sustainability and social responsibility to succeed in the long run. With a solid portfolio of lithium projects and a skilled management team, I expect the company to prudently sway the resources for the optimization of investor returns.

TLC Lithium Project

The TLC Project is an exciting lithium deposit located near Tonopah, Nevada. Its potential lies in the fact that it has a shallow depth, which, combined with its sustainable mining techniques, makes it an attractive source of lithium for the US. Apart from that, the deposit's operations have been engineered to have the least possible impact on the surrounding wildlife, with surveys revealing that no protected animals are in danger. Convenience-wise, the site benefits from being near existing infrastructure and plentiful water resources that further cement its potential.

Nine Months Ended 2022, Analysis

In December 2022, American Lithium Corp. announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the TLC project. The MRE, which was prepared as part of the preliminary economic assessment (PEA), has significantly increased the estimated amount of lithium resources contained within the deposit. The MRE's findings were subsequently incorporated into the mine plan outlined in the PEA, which was released on February 1st, 2023. This announcement marks a major milestone in American Lithium Corp.'s journey toward becoming a leading producer of lithium.

Currently, the TLC project is estimated to contain 4.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in measured resources, 4.63 million tonnes of LCE in indicated resources, and 1.86 million tonnes of LCE in inferred resources. These resource estimates are a testament to the high-quality nature of the lithium deposit, as well as the company's commitment to rigorous exploration and assessment practices. With its sizable lithium resource base, I believe that the TLC project is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for battery metals in the coming years.

In addition to Tonopah, ALC has also acquired additional lithium exploration properties in Nevada, including the Fish Lake Valley and Big Smoky Valley projects, which have shown high-grade lithium brine results from initial sampling. With an average grade of 450 milligrams per liter (mg/L) of lithium for Fish Valley and 582 mg/L lithium for Big Smoky Valley, the outlook does look very promising. Both Fish Lake Valley and Big Smoky Valley are located in close proximity to existing infrastructure, including major highways, power lines, and rail lines, which could potentially facilitate the development of mining and processing operations in the future.

Nine Months Ended 2022, Analysis

Risks

Mining activities can be subject to regulatory and political risks, and that there is always the possibility of changes in laws or regulations that could affect AMLI's operations. The company has indicated that it is closely monitoring regulatory and political developments in Nevada and elsewhere to ensure that it remains in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Similarly, it is also important to engage with local communities and stakeholders to address concerns related to environmental impacts, cultural heritage, and social impacts, which the company is addressing by proactively engaging in ongoing dialogue with community members, tribal groups, and other stakeholders. This will help AMLI address any concerns or issues related to its mining activities, to ensure a positive working relationship with the communities.

Additionally, AMLI is highly dependent on the trajectory of lithium market prices, which can be highly volatile. As a non-revenue generating company, a decline in lithium prices could significantly impact the company's future prospects and ability to fund ongoing operations. As mentioned earlier, the company operates in a capital-intensive industry and managing this risk should be one of the major endeavors of the management.

As the pandemic has shown us, unforeseen circumstances can bring down the best of the markets, especially one working in a complex and fragile industry like lithium mining. The mining and processing of lithium is an inherently risky process that is subject to a number of operational risks, including mechanical breakdowns, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events that could disrupt production and impact the company's financial performance.

Future Prospects

The price for Lithium carbonate equivalent LCE has been on an upward trend since 2015, with a significant increase in 2021, especially due to pandemic effects. I can reasonably attribute this rise in price to the growing demand for electric vehicles and the need for lithium-ion batteries, whereas the decline can broadly be attributed to the pandemic-imposed economic decline.

I believe that a tight supply and high demand in the current lithium market indicate that prices will remain high due to the limited new supply and the increasing demand from the EV sector. Concurrently, the demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems.

According to reports, the global lithium battery market is projected to reach $135 billion by 2031, up from $48.6 billion in 2023. This presents a significant opportunity for lithium producers like American Lithium, which can benefit from the increasing demand for the metal.

To be better in the future, American Lithium Corp. is focused on advancing its flagship TLC lithium claystone project in Nevada toward production. The company plans to conduct further exploration and resource drilling to increase its resource estimate and optimize its mining and processing methods. American Lithium Corp. is also evaluating opportunities to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Compared to its competition, American Lithium Corp. has several advantages. The company's projects are located in Nevada, which is a mining-friendly jurisdiction with an established infrastructure and a favorable regulatory environment. Additionally, the company's TLC project has a unique claystone deposit, which is believed to have lower impurities and higher lithium recoveries than traditional lithium brine deposits.

Valuation

Negative cash flows coupled with the inherent industry risks would definitely make AMLI too expensive even at 0.5x P/NAV, despite the company flaunting the metric in its presentation.

AMLI Investor Presentation

However, for risk-tolerant investors the attractive P/NAV offers a great entry point in an industry with positive prospects. This rings especially true when you see the company's recent TLC buyback through the issuance of 950,000 shares, which added over $2 billion in NPV and increased future production profile, highlighting the management's long-term orientation.

The cash flow concerns appeared to be cushioned by AMLI's announcement of $13.2 million in grant money that it expects to receive from California in lieu of a state program that backs zero emissions from the transportation sector and the California Energy Commission Realizing Accelerated Manufacturing and Production. Additionally, the lack of any major liabilities also inhibits any major negative effects from the cash position.

To elaborate, as of November 2022, the company held $12.6 million in cash and cash equivalents with a comfortable current ratio of 17.45x and a quick ratio of 7.83x. Similarly, the 0.13% debt to equity ratio also exhibits stability, leaving ample margin for future debt raising activities when the soaring interest rates calm down. In effect this should also subside the market concerns of over-dilution of shares as the management appears to be making very good use of available resources. However, if the company continues to dilute its shares rather than raising debt, the market sentiment will likely sway significantly against the company, steeply devaluing it, especially if the current down-trending circumstances persist.

Conclusion

The growing demand for lithium-ion batteries and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems provide a favorable market environment for the company. However, as with any exploration and development company, American Lithium is subject to significant risks, and investors should carefully consider these risks before investing. Overall, American Lithium has the potential to become a major player in the lithium industry, especially as it holds the prime real estate in terms of lithium mining, and investors looking for exposure to the growing electric vehicle market may find the company's shares attractive.