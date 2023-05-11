Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Advantest: This Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Leader Is A Good Bargain

May 11, 2023 6:48 AM ETAdvantest Corporation (ATEYY)TER
Summary

  • Advantest had a phenomenal and historic FY 2022, growing revenues 34% and EPS 55%.
  • Mirroring the decline in the semiconductor industry, it forecasted 14% lower revenue growth for FY2023.
  • Poor guidance led to the stock dropping more than 10% after earnings.
  • I had recommended the stock pre earnings around $88 and think it is an even better bargain now. The long-term story remains powerful.
  • As the market leader in the ATE duopoly with Teradyne, Advantest should have sustainable revenue and earnings growth for the next decade.

Troubleshooting Electronic Circuit

SteveDF/E+ via Getty Images

FY2022 Earnings and FY2023 Forecast

Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY) narrowly beat revenue and net income estimates for Fiscal Year 2022. While the beats were narrow, the performance was nothing short of spectacular, with Sales jumping

Advantest FY2022 Financials

Advantest FY2022 Financials (Advantest, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

Business Environment / Semiconductor Tester Market Trends : April 2023 Outlook

FY23 Forecast

Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Financial analysis, research, writing, portfolio management Budgeting, planning and strategy Controller, Chief Financial Officer EXPERIENCE 12/2001 – Present Fountainhead Consulting New York Research Director Responsibilities Write independent and unbiased equity research reports Manage research projects, write strategic reports on market size Develop research processes for Internet data compilation and integration Train junior analysts on usage and edit their reports Consult with clients on capital allocation for new projects Manage portfolios for clients Research Assignments and Projects Competitive intelligence for the mortgage industry - seven month project Competitive intelligence for the mortgage servicing industry – three month project Competitive intelligence for the industrial supply industry – three month project Competitive intelligence for the online data analytics and advertising industry Company profiling of global telecom companies for a telecom research provider Business and competitive intelligence of the enterprise applications market Company profiling and competitor assessment of the credit card processing market Company profiling and financial analysis of three competitors in the retail market Competitor analysis of the South African credit card and housing loan market Competitor analysis of the South Asian telecom market Market sizing, pricing and positioning strategies for the beauty salon market in India 01/2005 – 06/2006 Contributor The Motley Fool New York Wrote investment commentaries on companies, such as Adobe and Pier 1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATEYY, TER, NVDA, TSM, QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

