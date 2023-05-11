SweetBunFactory

Interlude

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a company that creates and develops advanced computer chips, known as integrated circuits. They have three main areas of focus: Networking, Storage, and Connectivity. They're a global company, with operations in more than 20 countries, serving customers worldwide.

Earnings Report Highlight (Q4 Earnings Report)

MRVL isn't a leader in the industry but that leaves room for continuous growth as they have the opportunity to establish themselves further. The company managed to deliver record revenues in the last report and I think the momentum isn't dead for the company. Margins are a top priority to improve, and if they can get the net margins in line with the overall sector the current valuation will look quite tempting. Growth is estimated to continue and I think that with a strong balance sheet and impressive cash flows, MRVL is a buy right now.

Upcoming Earnings Report

For the upcoming earnings report for Marvell, I think what most people will be looking at is the margins and the way they are improving. Unfortunately, the company is estimating the first quarter to see a dip in gross margins from previous levels. Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be around 60%, compared to 63.5% as last reported. With the semiconductor industry still being quite turbulent I do expect some inconsistencies in the coming quarters for Marvell. But the long-term trajectory looks positive and achieving over $10 billion in revenues by 2028 seems very plausible. Expectations are that the industry will experience a 12.2% CAGR until 2029, and with Marvell having around a 5% market share I see a lot of room for them to grow and perhaps beat the industry growth over the coming years. Marvell seems to be making the right investments and taking on important partnerships as well to help solidify this growth too. Partnering with Nokia should help them push their product even as they become a leader in a certain niche of the semiconductor space, in this case, "radio access and transport processing platform".

The Financial State

Moving over to the financial state the first positive thing to note is the cash position seeing an increase on a yearly basis. Sitting at just under $1 billion currently, it's enough to make a significant impact on the long-term debts of $4 billion. The company does also have incredibly strong cash flows that will help keep any current liabilities in check. In fact, the company is almost able to cover the current liabilities of $2.3 billion with the levered free cash flows being over $1.8 billion in the last 12 months. As I mentioned before though, I do expect that the margins see a turn for the worse in the coming quarters and this will of course affect the cash flows. The net debt/EBITDA ratio sits around 2.1 now though, which does mean they are in a pretty good spot to maneuver and still make investments into themselves. The dividend the company has though I don't see as very necessary. I believe it's capital better spent using for investments or raising the cash position.

Company Risks

The main worry for MRVL is that they are still diluting shares at what I think is now an unnecessary rate. I don't see any risks regarding MRVL seeing large revenue decreases. They are making the necessary investments and partnering up to help solidify their position.

Outstanding Shares (Macrotrends)

Apart from that they should see natural growth from the demand the industry will experience over the coming years as a result of shortages. We had a boom in the market during the last 2 years as inventories were low, now they seem to have been saturated somewhat and I think MRVL is in a good position to capitalize on the next wave. But I don't see the reason for the dilution and this will continue hurting investors. Thankfully it seems to be slowing as MRVL is able to raise its margins across the business to help counter the need of raising capital this way.

Valuation

Looking at Marvell I think it's fair to estimate 2023 to be a slower year, which of course means a higher P/E as well, as revenues aren't increasing and a high-cost environment is still present which keeps margins suppressed.

Company Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the picture above though it's clear to see that Marvell has growth ahead as they are expected to leverage their position into growth. Margins are on the right track upward, especially the net margins, which have remained negative for some time now. That will be a focus area for many upcoming reports. A surprise upward could result in being a catalyst for the share price too.

Where I think Marvell also fares well in terms of valuation is the price/FCF decreasing a fair bit to under 23 on a forward basis. Looking at a company like Broadcom (AVGO) which is far more established in the industry, I see Marvell the better option for someone looking at having a more growth-oriented tech company added to their portfolio. The valuation of AVGO is far less, with the forward P/E under 15x, compared to 26x for Marvell. But when we move over to earnings estimates, Marvell has the upper hand in my opinion. With EPS growing from $1.52 in 2024 to $2.9 in 2026, almost doubling. For AVGO investors would be happy to even get near 10% annual growth for the same timeframe. I think AVGO offers stability whilst Marvell offers growth. For the long term, I lean towards Marvell here.

Marvell Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Marvell hasn't been able to see the same growth as the index has, but I still see the benefit in owning shares is the company is improving margins which will help justify the valuation. The forward p/e is around 26, but as seen above its drops heavily over the coming years to under 14 in 2026. At a 20x earnings multiple in 2026 the share price would be around $58, around 45% higher than the current price. An upside and risk I think worth taking.

Company Takeaway

Marvell Technology has been able to steadily grow revenues and solidify its position in the industry. They have a lot of room to still grow and I think this is one of the main benefits of investing in the company.

Margins are trending upwards and the balance sheet remains very strong still with plenty of flexibility. With an industry expecting strong demand for the coming 10 years I see Marvell as a great opportunity to capitalize from that and will be rating it a buy.